Tehran Intends to Deepen Defense Industry Cooperation With Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran wants to continue developing defense industry cooperation with Moscow, including on issues that might require the UN Security Council's consent, like arms sales, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai said Saturday.

"Iran is interested in continuing its partnership with Russia and in developing it, including in the spheres that require the consent of the UN Security Council. For example, Iran is not prohibited from buying various types of weapons under the nuclear agreement, it says that the authorization is needed," Sanai told Russian Argumenty i Facty newspaper.