16:23 GMT +304 February 2017
    Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shout slogans as they gather outside the National Assembly building during a session in Caracas, Venezuela October 27, 2016.

    Moscow Warns Against 'Destructive External Interference' in Venezuelan Affairs

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    220050

    Moscow expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and its support for the government. Th Russian side warned against "destructive external interference" in the internal affairs of the Latin American country.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is in favor of resolving the political crisis in Venezuela within the framework of constitutional norms and without external interference, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday, ahead of Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez's visit to Moscow.

    "With regard to Venezuela's tense internal political and socio-economic situation, we express solidarity with the friendly people of this country, our strong support for the course of the legitimately elected Government, aimed at establishing a national dialogue in order to overcome existing discrepancies in the Venezuelan society, and advocate that the problems be addressed within the constitutional line, without destructive external interference," the ministry said in a statement.

    It also stressed that "Venezuela plays a significant role in the development of Latin American integration, which is particularly important in light of the tendency to increase of the role and influence of the region in international affairs."

    According to the statement, Russia is also interested in further cooperation with Venezuela through associations of Latin American countries, such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, the Union of South American Nations, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

    Hugo Chavez statue in Sabaneta
    © Photo: Rosneft
    Maduro Confirms Putin Will Be First Recipient of Venezuelan Peace Prize
    The Venezuelan foreign minister is to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on February 6 to discuss a number of bilateral issues.

    In recent years, the situation in Venezuela has become critical due to shortages, rampant inflation and falling government revenues due to lower oil prices, as well as the tensions between the opposition-dominated National Assembly and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

    In October 2016, the parliament voted for initiating impeachment proceedings against the president, which was later dismissed by the Venezuelan government. On January 9, the parliament declared that Maduro abandoned his post as a result of dereliction of duty, but the Supreme Court of Justice stated that the National Assembly does not have the constitutional powers to declare abandonment. Maduro classified the parliament’s actions as a coup attempt.

    On January 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, calling the actions of anti-government forces in Venezuela a "color revolution" scenario, which was condemned by the Venezuelan National Assembly.

      American Socialist
      The world is sick and tired of America's Color Revolutions, wars of aggression, illegal invasions, assassinations, coup, regime change, and illegal sanctions & blockades.
