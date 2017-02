MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Saturday, Zhirinovsky was reelected the leader of LDPR.

"Most likely, I will be the LDPR nominee at these elections. This will be the sixth time," Zhirinovsky told reporters.

He added it would be "a Europe-scale record."

The incumbent leader, Vladimir Putin, said in September he had not yet made a decision on whether he would participate in the election.