07:16 GMT +304 February 2017
    Members of UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution for establishing a tribunal to prosecute those responsible for the MH17 flight during a Security Council meeting at United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 29, 2015.

    Wind of Change: Russia, US to 'Closely Cooperate' Within UN Framework

    © AP Photo/ KENA BETANCUR
    Russian and US ambassadors to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin and Nikki Haley, plan to closely cooperate within the framework of the United Nations, spokesperson of Russia’s mission to the UN Fyodor Strzhizhovsky said.

    Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, smiles during his testimony before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Russia Expects Better Relations With US Under New Secretary of State
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – At a Thursday meeting at the UN Security Council, the US delegation was for the first time led by Ambassador Nikki Haley.

    During her address, Haley said the United States wants to improve relations with Russia. For his part, Churkin said his intention was to do his best to establish a "good working relationships" with the United States.

    After the UNSC meeting, Churkin noted there was a "change of tone" by the US envoy to the UN at the gathering, adding that he was about to meet with Haley.

    On Friday, Churkin met in person with Haley at his residence in New York, Strzhizhovsky said, adding that the envoys agreed for closer cooperation.

    "Both sides expressed the intention to closely cooperate at the UN in accordance with the intentions of their respective capitals," Strzhizhovsky told journalists on Friday.

    Relations between Moscow and Washington soured following disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine and Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election. After the victory of Donald Trump on November 8, Russian officials have repeatedly welcomed the US president’s statements about the potential improvement in bilateral ties.

    UN, Nikki Haley, Vitaly Churkin, United States, Russia
      Nikki Haley also said sanctions would not be lifted until the southern peninsula is returned to the Ukraine. Did someone give her a quick and in depth Russian history lesson or does she really think that Crimea is going anywhere? I hope there is some sincerity in her desire to improve relations. Either way, someone needs to sit her down and have a nice long talk with her.
