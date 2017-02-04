Trump, Ukraine President Poroshenko to Speak by Phone Saturday - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Volodymyr Yelchenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations said that Poroshenko could visit the United States this month and take part in the UN Security Council ministerial open debate on conflicts in Europe.

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Mogherini Talks With Lavrov, Calls for End of Fighting in Eastern Ukraine

He added that the visit of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to the United States was in the works.

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are accusing each other of being responsible for escalation of fighting.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin told Security Council said Kiev was pushing for military solution of conflict in the east of Ukraine instead of trying to stabilize the situation.

Yelchenko said at the same meeting that Ukraine is "strongly focused on the peaceful and diplomatic means" and is fully committed to the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave three possible reasons behind the escalation in Donbass on Thursday, saying that one of them is that Kiev supported a "certain female candidate" during the 2016 US presidential race and now attempts to mend ties with the Trump administration amid the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

President Trump has been informed about the recent escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.