Register
02:43 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. presidential nominees Hillary Clinton (top) and Donald Trump speak at campaign rallies in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S. October 28, 2016 and Delaware, Ohio October 20, 2016 in a combination of file photos.

    No Hard Feelings? 40% of Americans Say Recent Election Hurt Close Relationships

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Erns
    Politics
    Get short URL
    414224

    A whopping 40 percent of Americans are reporting that the recent presidential election has hurt close relationships.

    International travelers arrive after U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    US Voters Sharply Divided Over Trump's Immigration Order
    A new Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday asked voters if the election negatively impacted personal relationships with friends or family members. Interestingly, the impact was worse for those who strongly disapprove of the president, with 54 percent saying the election has had a negative impact in their personal relationships. Just 35 percent of those who strongly approve of the performance of the president reported the same.

    Women and younger voters were also significantly more likely to have their relationships affected.

    One thing seems to be nearly universal however, 77 percent of American voters now believe that the nation is less tolerant of the political views of others than they were in the past. Only 11 percent believe that people are more tolerant of those they disagree with.

    Oddly, the survey found that voters who think Americans are currently more tolerant of the political views of others are the most likely to say the election has negatively-affected a personal relationship.

    Days before the election, only 26 percent of voters reported that the race had harmed their relationships.

    Related:

    TTIP Talks Stalled Before US Election - Spain Ex-Foreign Minister
    Pardon My French: Edward Snowden Tweets on Presidential Election in France
    US Voter Fraud Probe Not to Focus Solely on 2016 Election - White House
    Trump Asks for 2016 Presidential Election Voter Fraud Probe
    Trump Files for Trademark on Slogan 'Keep America Great' for 2020 Election
    Tags:
    Election, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      FightForTruth
      America. Land of the freely offended, home of the arrogant bravado!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Tim - USA
      If an election ruins a relationship then they were not close to begin with.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      It's obvious the libtarts are so besides themselves thinking Hillary was a sure win was that after they lost the election, they needed to take out their frustrations on anyone who supported trump. These idiots will find every excuse to riot and March against everything trump will support. So realistically the republicans should never consider breaking bread with these leftist loosers ........ Trump needs to do what he must do for not those who voted for him and the hell with everyone else.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok