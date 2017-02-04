No Hard Feelings? 40% of Americans Say Recent Election Hurt Close Relationships

Women and younger voters were also significantly more likely to have their relationships affected.
One thing seems to be nearly universal however, 77 percent of American voters now believe that the nation is less tolerant of the political views of others than they were in the past. Only 11 percent believe that people are more tolerant of those they disagree with.
Oddly, the survey found that voters who think Americans are currently more tolerant of the political views of others are the most likely to say the election has negatively-affected a personal relationship.
Days before the election, only 26 percent of voters reported that the race had harmed their relationships.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete America. Land of the freely offended, home of the arrogant bravado! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If an election ruins a relationship then they were not close to begin with. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete It's obvious the libtarts are so besides themselves thinking Hillary was a sure win was that after they lost the election, they needed to take out their frustrations on anyone who supported trump. These idiots will find every excuse to riot and March against everything trump will support. So realistically the republicans should never consider breaking bread with these leftist loosers ........ Trump needs to do what he must do for not those who voted for him and the hell with everyone else.
