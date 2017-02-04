No Hard Feelings? 40% of Americans Say Recent Election Hurt Close Relationships

© REUTERS/ Brian Snyder US Voters Sharply Divided Over Trump's Immigration Order

A new Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday asked voters if the election negatively impacted personal relationships with friends or family members. Interestingly, the impact was worse for those who strongly disapprove of the president, with 54 percent saying the election has had a negative impact in their personal relationships. Just 35 percent of those who strongly approve of the performance of the president reported the same.

Women and younger voters were also significantly more likely to have their relationships affected.

One thing seems to be nearly universal however, 77 percent of American voters now believe that the nation is less tolerant of the political views of others than they were in the past. Only 11 percent believe that people are more tolerant of those they disagree with.

Oddly, the survey found that voters who think Americans are currently more tolerant of the political views of others are the most likely to say the election has negatively-affected a personal relationship.

Days before the election, only 26 percent of voters reported that the race had harmed their relationships.