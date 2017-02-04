Register
02:43 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    France's Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, US September 19, 2016.

    French FM Stresses Importance of Ties With US in Phone Call With Tillerson

    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Politics
    Get short URL
    12402

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has held telephone talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, confirming the commitment of the two countries to fight terrorism, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    PARIS (Sputnik) – In a phone conversation Jean-Marc Ayrault invited Rex Tillerson to visit to France in order to continue this first exchange, according to the ministry.

    View of the truck that crashed the evening before into a christmas market at Gedдchtniskirche church on early December 20, 2016 in Berlin
    © AFP 2016/ Tobias Schwarz
    Terrorist Threat in France Remains High After Berlin Truck Attack – National Police Chief
    "The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development has emphasized the importance of our historic ties, which translate into crucial cooperation in the area of security, particularly in the fight against terrorism. Mr. Ayrault and Tillerson reaffirmed the strength of the Franco-American alliance against this threat and the shared will of the two countries to eradicate it, in particular in Iraq and Syria," the Friday statement says.

    Ayrault also stressed the importance of a close relationship with the United States in facing the challenge of climate change and the duty of protecting refugees.

    The exchange came in the wake of the string of ferocious terrorist attacks on France and America.

    In the latest instance on Friday, a French armed patrol opened fire against an attacker armed with a machete near the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center in Paris and reportedly wounded him. According to local police, the assailant shouted "Allah Akbar" during the attack.

     

    Related:

    Lavrov Expresses Hope For Constructive Dialogue with Tillerson - Spokeswoman
    Tillerson Must Sell Congress on Pragmatic Approach to US-Russia Relations
    Tillerson, De Mistura to Meet at State Department on Friday
    Tillerson, Day One: Secretary of State Reassures Allies of US Support
    Tags:
    call, Rex Tillerson, Jean-Marc Ayrault, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Tim - USA
      How can France fight terrorist when they keep welcoming them in? Same goes for all of the EU. France and the EU let them in so they can throw them out. Not a US taxpayer problem or concern. We in the US have a lot of them that will soon be thrown out and hopefully their traitorous sympathizers with them.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok