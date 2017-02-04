French FM Stresses Importance of Ties With US in Phone Call With Tillerson

PARIS (Sputnik) – In a phone conversation Jean-Marc Ayrault invited Rex Tillerson to visit to France in order to continue this first exchange, according to the ministry.
Ayrault also stressed the importance of a close relationship with the United States in facing the challenge of climate change and the duty of protecting refugees.
The exchange came in the wake of the string of ferocious terrorist attacks on France and America.
In the latest instance on Friday, a French armed patrol opened fire against an attacker armed with a machete near the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center in Paris and reportedly wounded him. According to local police, the assailant shouted "Allah Akbar" during the attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete How can France fight terrorist when they keep welcoming them in? Same goes for all of the EU. France and the EU let them in so they can throw them out. Not a US taxpayer problem or concern. We in the US have a lot of them that will soon be thrown out and hopefully their traitorous sympathizers with them.
Tim - USA