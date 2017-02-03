Register
23:41 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel

    Germany and Turkey: 'There Seems to Be a Lack of Trust on Both Sides'

    © AFP 2016/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    181 0 0

    Amid upcoming constitutional referendum on executive presidency in Turkey and parliamentary and chancellor elections in Germany, a lack of trust can be seen in relations between the leaderships of the two countries that can adversely affect the Turks living in Germany, an expert told Sputnik.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © AFP 2016/ Tobias SCHWARZ
    Merkel Withholds Turkish Proposal to Jointly Fight Gulen Movement
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turks living in Germany should not be used as a matter of bargain between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ozturk Yilmaz, a deputy chair responsible for foreign relations of the Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), said on Friday.

    On Thursday, Merkel visited Turkey for the first time since the failed coup attempt last July and met Erdogan. During her visit, Merkel stressed the importance of a free media and freedom of opinion in Turkey ahead of a vote on constitutional amendments that will abolish the country's parliamentary system.

    "Turks living in Germany should not be an issue of tradeoff between the two leaders. Because Turks living in Germany could give their votes for Merkel and they also can give their votes for Erdogan on the upcoming referendum. So there should not be a bargaining between the two leaders," Yilmaz said.

    Yilmaz expressed opinion that Erdogan did not believe in sincerity of the German chancellor and Merkel was also suspicious of Erdogan’s authoritarian presidency.

    "There seems to be a lack of trust on both sides at the high level. Almost six months after the coup attempt, Merkel's visit was not too much welcomed in Ankara. We hope this visit will not be used for domestic consumption, given 2017 will be elections and referendum year in both countries," Yilmaz said.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel
    © AP Photo/ Axel Schmidt,file
    Tensions Rise Between Berlin, Ankara as Germany Refuses to Extradite Soldiers Accused of Coup Attempt
    Yilmaz also stressed the importance of the German chancellor’s visit for Turkey being a candidate country for joining the European Union.

    On January 21, the Turkish parliament approved a constitutional reform bill. Turkey is now expected to hold a referendum in April, during which the citizens will vote on whether to replace the country’s parliamentary system of government with an executive presidency. German parliamentary elections will take place on September 24. Following the vote, Germany's chancellor is chosen by parliament and not by a direct vote.

    The largest numbers of Turks, about three million people, outside Turkey live in Germany. All adult Turkish citizens with their primary residence in Germany are entitled to voting in Turkey. About half of all Turkish immigrants have retained their citizenship. The Turkish Law on Elections and Electoral Register was amended in 2008 to enable citizens living abroad to vote in general elections, the election of the president and referendums in Turkey. A final amendment to the electoral law from May 2012 regulated methods of external voting. The first time Turkish citizens residing abroad were able to vote in their countries of residence was the 2014 presidential elections.

    Related:

    Ankara May Raise Coup Suspects’ Transfer Issue During Merkel’s Visit – Lawmaker
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok