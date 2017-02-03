Iranian Official: 'There Are No Disagreements Between Moscow and Tehran'

"There are no disagreements between Moscow and Tehran — either in the political, or security, or military spheres… We have no disagreement with our Russian friends on the issue of the constructive role of Hezbollah in Syria," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.
He added that the Hezbollah supported Damascus in its struggle against terrorist groups and in the protection of the Syrian-Lebanese border.
In 2014 the group carried out an ambush against the armed opposition, killing around 200 fighters in just a few minutes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Friends and have a common enemy Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hezbollah functions like the Chechen shock troops of the Russian Empire.
ViTran
AnomicDust
Daesh was an inferior attempt to copy by the neocons.