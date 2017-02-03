Iranian Official: 'There Are No Disagreements Between Moscow and Tehran'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hezbollah is considered one of the world's most renowned and powerful militias and has played a significant role in the Syrian War. According to an article published on the BBC, Hezbollah fighters have been assisting the Syrian army since 2012.

"There are no disagreements between Moscow and Tehran — either in the political, or security, or military spheres… We have no disagreement with our Russian friends on the issue of the constructive role of Hezbollah in Syria," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

He added that the Hezbollah supported Damascus in its struggle against terrorist groups and in the protection of the Syrian-Lebanese border.

In 2014 the group carried out an ambush against the armed opposition, killing around 200 fighters in just a few minutes.