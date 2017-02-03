New Iran Sanctions Show Nuclear Deal Not in Best Interest of US - White House

"Today’s sanctions really represent a very, very strong stand against the actions that Iran has been taking, and make it very clear that the deal struck previously was not in best interest of this country and that President Trump is going to do everything he can to make sure Iran is staying in check," Spicer stated.
Senior Trump administration officials said the sanctions were outside the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
All comments
Show new comments (0)