New Iran Sanctions Show Nuclear Deal Not in Best Interest of US - White House

German FM Says He Understands Why US Imposed New Sanctions on Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department introduced a new round of sanctions against 25 entities and individuals.

"Today’s sanctions really represent a very, very strong stand against the actions that Iran has been taking, and make it very clear that the deal struck previously was not in best interest of this country and that President Trump is going to do everything he can to make sure Iran is staying in check," Spicer stated.

Senior Trump administration officials said the sanctions were outside the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).