03 February 2017
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Trump's Policies 'Have Shaken Unwieldy Bureaucratic System in US'

    © AFP 2016/ Brendan Smialowski
    Politics
    0 32740

    US President Donald Trump is effectively generating a new order in the country, Chief Advisor to the Turkish president Erdogan, Ilnur Cevik, said commenting on the current policies of new US President Donald Trump and possible developments in Turkish-American relations in an interview with Sputnik Turkey.

    Commenting on the current policies of the new US president Donald Trump, Cevik pointed out that Trump "has signed 15 decrees since his inauguration" and "is actively and systematically generating a new order in the country."

    "With his actions Trump 'has shaken' the unwieldy system of bureaucracy in the United States established during Obama's presidency. Someday, a similar process will take place in Turkey, putting an end to its clumsy bureaucratic system," Cevik argued.

    Turkish flag. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    Erdogan Hopes Trump Will Visit Turkey as Soon as Possible After Inauguration
    The expert also commented on the future of US-Turkey relations, an issue that has been vividly debated in Turkey over the last couple of months.
    In January, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he expected the relations between Turkey and the United States to gain pace after US President-elect Donald Trump assumed office on January 20.

    In particular, he noted that Turkey expected the United States to support the country in counterterrorism issues, particularly, the fight against Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, and the so-called Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO), which Ankara blames for the July 2016 coup attempt.
    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Cevik also added that one of the main problems which the leaders of the two countries will have to resolve is the Kurdish issue.

    "The key topic of the upcoming talks [between Erdogan and Trump] will be the positions of both leaders toward the Kurdish Democratic Union Party. The US position regarding the party of Syrian Kurds will largely determine how the relations between our countries will develop. In this context, the United States and Turkey are trying to gain time in order to make a decision, because the US has still not clearly outlined its position on the matter. Both sides are very cautious," the official told Sputnik.

    Since December, the Turkish parliament has been discussing amendments to the country's constitution that could increase the powers of president. The country's ruling party is willing to organize a referendum on the issue, while the opposition parties as well as the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party oppose the idea of the voting and the draft bill itself.

    "As you know, Mr. President has the gift of persuasion and is capable of leading the masses. A significant number of people have already supported the changes to the constitution and this number may increase significantly when the president will take part in a public campaign to support referendum," Cevik said.

    Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    NATO's Attitude to Turkey Proves 'Trump is Right' Calling it 'Obsolete'
    At the same time, many experts argue that potential amendments to Turkey's constitution proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are a framework for the introduction of a dictatorship in the country.

    The controversial bill needs the approval of at least 330 members of parliament before it can be put to the popular vote in a national referendum. The AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supporting the amendment currently have 355 seats in the parliament.

