22:11 GMT +303 February 2017
    Moscow 'Sorry Such Citadel of Democracy' as UK Supports Restricting Sputnik, RT

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    The United Kingdom violates media freedom, one of the fundamental democratic values, by criticizing Sputnik news agency and RT for allegedly spreading misleading information, Sergey Kalashnikov, a member of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Committee on information policy, said Friday, commenting on UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon’s statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Fallon claimed Sputnik and RT needed to be "called out" for spreading "misleading" information regarding Syria and Ukraine.

    "I am very sorry that such a citadel of world democracy as the United Kingdom has suddenly supported media restrictions. I believe that such statements do not correspond to the level of the minister of such country," Kalashnikov said.

    Russia Today channel
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Flattering But Fallacious, Fallon: Russia Accused of Creating 'Post-Truth Age'
    He stressed that the freedom of the media was a "fundamental value."

    It is not the first time when Western states want to restrict the activity of Sputnik and RT. On November 16, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution, which said that Sputnik and RT posed danger to Europe’s unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counter-propaganda projects. It also drew a parallel between Russian media and the propaganda disseminated by Daesh.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the matter by pointing out that the document indicates a degradation of democracy in the West. Praising Sputnik and RT for their work, the president expressed hope that real media restrictions would not follow.

      Angus Gallagher
      Fallon's winging about fake news- is of course the fake news. Here's what's really split the EU and Russia had absolutely nothing to do with it. So here's the gory truth- as opposed to Fallon's fake news:

      1. Mass immigration
      2. EU expansion.
      3. Stealth federalism
      4. The security situation
      5. Eurosocialism
      6. The attack on national sovereignty & EU Army threat.
      7. Austerity.
      8. The Euro and German threat.
      9. Lack of transparency
      10. Unfair trade.
      11. Open borders.

      Not content with that, Fallon is now colluding with Merkel and McCain to undercut President Trump- which will destroy the Atlantic Alliance as America retreats in disgust with its 'allies.'
      So who is eroding western unity- the likes of Sputnik, or Fallon and his globalist cabal?
      support
      The British press is captive to American interests and now a significant percentage of the editorial staff of major British "quality" newspapers are American (the Daily Telegraph, for instance; the London Review of Books has always had American staffers and has been American-owned since Day One of operations).

      Also all (and for the most part ineffectual & self-interested) factions of British politics are struggling for any kind of support from the British public at all as it is obvious that the majority of British politicians are foreign-owned and paid-for incompetent and non-caring entities. Any enemy real or in this case fictitious is therefore welcome to present itself as the whipping boy for these powder-puff do-nothing politicians whose only capacity for making a decision comes down to selecting the correct wine whilst out dining on the taxpayers' pence..
