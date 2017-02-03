Moscow 'Sorry Such Citadel of Democracy' as UK Supports Restricting Sputnik, RT

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Fallon claimed Sputnik and RT needed to be "called out" for spreading "misleading" information regarding Syria and Ukraine.

"I am very sorry that such a citadel of world democracy as the United Kingdom has suddenly supported media restrictions. I believe that such statements do not correspond to the level of the minister of such country," Kalashnikov said.

He stressed that the freedom of the media was a "fundamental value."

It is not the first time when Western states want to restrict the activity of Sputnik and RT. On November 16, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution, which said that Sputnik and RT posed danger to Europe’s unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counter-propaganda projects. It also drew a parallel between Russian media and the propaganda disseminated by Daesh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the matter by pointing out that the document indicates a degradation of democracy in the West. Praising Sputnik and RT for their work, the president expressed hope that real media restrictions would not follow.