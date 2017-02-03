Register
19:09 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Politics

    Palestine to Retaliate If US Moves Israel Embassy to Jerusalem - PLO's Ex-Chief

    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    The Palestinian leadership will be sure to take retaliatory measures should US President Donald Trump make good on his presidential campaign promise to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, former Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) chief Saeb Erekat said Friday.

    A picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
    © AFP 2016/ Jack Guez
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Reiterates Call on US Embassy to Move to Jerusalem
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Erekat added that possible reprisal methods could include the withdrawal of diplomatic recognition of Israel, and the limitation of security, political and economic relations with it.

    "Relocation of the embassy essentially means the US recognizes that occupied East Jerusalem is part of Israel. That’s why we can’t recognize states that occupy and confiscate our land … we will have to take fateful decisions," Erekat told the Anadolu news agency.

    After the UN Security Council condemned Israel’s annexation of Eastern Jerusalem from Palestine in 1980 as a violation of international law, all foreign embassies in Israel were moved to Tel Aviv.

    However, during his presidential campaign, Trump promised that his administration would move the US embassy to Jerusalem. Last week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the move was not imminent, and that the US government was only in the "early stages" of a decision making process.

    The Israeli government remains steadfast in its refusal to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has built Jewish settlements in the occupied territories of East Jerusalem and the West Bank, despite objections from the United Nations.

    Related:

    United Against Racism Calls to Protest Trump Travel Ban at US Embassy in Dublin
    Russian Embassy Says Visa Denial to Norwegian Lawmakers 'Mirror Response'
    How the Japanese Embassy Pays a UK Think Tank to Spread Anti-Chinese Propaganda
    Tags:
    US Embassy, Saeb Erekat, Palestine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok