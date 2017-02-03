Lavrov, French Counterpart Discuss Syria, Ukraine by Phone - Foreign Ministry

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Mine Blast Kills Four Children in Syria's Aleppo - Militia

PARIS (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault on Friday discussed the situation in Syria and Ukraine in a phone talk, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers discussed the situation in Syria. They agreed with the necessity of effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which will make it possible to achieve success in political negotiations in Geneva, due to resume on February 20 under the UN auspices," the statement said.

"The ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine. Jean-Marc Ayrault expressed deep concern over the resumption of clashes in recent days in eastern Ukraine. He asked his Russian counterpart to do everything possible to put an end to this situation," it said.