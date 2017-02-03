Lavrov, French Counterpart Discuss Syria, Ukraine by Phone - Foreign Ministry

"The ministers discussed the situation in Syria. They agreed with the necessity of effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which will make it possible to achieve success in political negotiations in Geneva, due to resume on February 20 under the UN auspices," the statement said.
"The ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine. Jean-Marc Ayrault expressed deep concern over the resumption of clashes in recent days in eastern Ukraine. He asked his Russian counterpart to do everything possible to put an end to this situation," it said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Useless dickhead Ayrault should be the one telling the Kiev nazi junta to recall their wardogs to the barracks and start implementing Minsk. Which no doubt is what Lavrov told him.
