03 February 2017
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel

    Tensions Rise as Germany Refuses to Extradite Soldiers Accused of Coup Attempt

    On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, paid a one-day visit to Ankara during which she reportedly agreed to pay three billion euros to Turkey as part of their refugee deal. One of the main topics of the meeting was also Turkey's fight against the Gulen movement, also referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet at the presidential palace during the first visit since July's failed coup in Ankara, Turkey, February 2, 2017.
    Merkel Sits Down With Erdogan to Talk EU-Turkey 'Press Release' Migrant Deal
    Former member of the Turkish Parliament and advisor to the chairman Advisor of the Turkish Saadet party, Dr. Oya Akgonenç Mugisuddin, commented on the talks between the leaders of the two states in an interview with Sputnik Turkey.

    According to him, Ankara is particularly interested in the extradition of 40 Turkish military personnel suspected of being involved in the attempted military coup in Turkey in July last year. The suspects reportedly fled to Europe after the coup failed.

    Earlier, Ankara sent an extradition request to Athens, which, however, was refused by the Greek government and led to a crisis in Turkish-Greek relations.

    "Turkey is now struggling with the FETO organization which has penetrated almost all state structures in the country, including the military. Forty Turkish servicemen, who previously worked in NATO, have been accused of collaboration with FETO and fled to Germany, fearing possible punishment. We have the right to demand their extradition, as they were attempting a coup, started shooting in the parliament and killed civilians. However, the Europeans do not listen to us. They are concerned about the rights of these servicemen," Mugisuddin told Sputnik Turkey.

    On Wednesday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak claimed that Germany was sheltering Gulen supporters who fled Turkey following July's failed coup attempt.

    "Yes, Turkey is demanding their extradition. But will Germany agree to it? I think no. Did they agree to the extradition of Can Dündar [chief-editor of the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet] whom the Turkish authorities accused of propaganda for a terrorist organization? No. On the contrary, he was given him asylum in Germany, he was given a job, a new passport. Naturally, Turkish ruling circles do not approve of Germany's behavior," the politician stated.

    Followers of Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen have been accused by Ankara of being behind the July 15 military coup attempt by members of the Turkish military. Thousands of officials, chiefly education and legal employees, have been dismissed by Turkish authorities since the coup over alleged ties to FETO. Gulen, however, has himself denounced the coup and declared his innocence of ties to its perpetrators.

    Gulen Movement, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Angela Merkel, Turkey, Germany
