"Today we have pretty mixed feelings, honestly speaking. Because the last steps we have seen, the tangible aspects of Mr. Trump’s politics are raising some concerns," Kern said. "It could be a catalyst for a stronger Europe, for a more united Europe. And I think it’s like an alarm call. It makes sense to discuss intensively if we are on a right track."
Among Trump’s recent declarations to be touched upon by the EU leaders on the summit are the new US president's support for the UK intention to leave the European Union, as well as his entry ban on refugees and people from several Muslim-majority countries.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Strength over human suffering, power over peace. This is the human condition. The slaughter of innocents (as in the Bible/Koran/Torah) to rid the world of evil.
MaDarby
When was the last time your favorite leader mentioned the reduction of human suffering?