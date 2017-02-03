Kiev Preparing Meetings With Trump Team in Munich Amid Fighting in Donbass

KIEV (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Volodymyr Yelchenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations said that Poroshenko could visit the United States this month and take part in the UN Security Council ministerial open debate on conflicts in Europe.

"We are now preparing the president's visit to Munich and also prepare bilateral meetings in Munich with the representatives of the new administration [Trump's] which also plans to take part in the Munich Security Conference," Eliseev said at a briefing.

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Putin Explains Three Reasons Behind Ukraine Crisis Aggravation

He added that the visit of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to the United States was in the works.

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are accusing each other of being responsible for escalation of fighting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listed three possible reasons behind the escalation in Donbass on Thursday, saying that one of them is that Kiev supported a "certain female candidate" during the 2016 US presidential race and now attempts to mend ties with the Trump administration amid the conflict in eastern Ukraine.