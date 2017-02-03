Kremlin Criticizes UK Defense Secretary's Unfounded Anti-Russia Accusations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon's allegations linking Russia to cyberattacks are unfounded and uncharacteristic of an official of his stature, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We are very sorry about Minister Fallon's hostility. We are convinced that these charges on his part are unfounded, we do not understand how the minister — occupying such a high post — can operate with these unfounded allegations that are unsubstantiated," Peskov told reporters.

Fallon, in a speech at St. Andrews University on Thursday, linked Russia to a series of cyberattacks in Europe and the United States dating back to 2015.

"We hope that over time the United Kingdom will in some way, after all, return to a constructive approach in line with what will proceed from the need to normalize relations between our two countries," Peskov stressed.