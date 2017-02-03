Kremlin Criticizes UK Defense Secretary's Unfounded Anti-Russia Accusations

"We are very sorry about Minister Fallon's hostility. We are convinced that these charges on his part are unfounded, we do not understand how the minister — occupying such a high post — can operate with these unfounded allegations that are unsubstantiated," Peskov told reporters.
Fallon, in a speech at St. Andrews University on Thursday, linked Russia to a series of cyberattacks in Europe and the United States dating back to 2015.
"We hope that over time the United Kingdom will in some way, after all, return to a constructive approach in line with what will proceed from the need to normalize relations between our two countries," Peskov stressed.
