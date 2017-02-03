Awkward Moment: Ex-Norway PM Held in US Airport Because of Past Trip to Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bondevik was stopped and taken into the room with visitors from Africa and the Middle East for questioning after customs agents saw an Iranian visa in his passport.
"I understand the fear of terror, but one should not treat entire ethnic groups in such a way," Bondevik told Norway's TV2 broadcaster, as cited by The Local news website.
Bondevik visited Iran in 2014 for speaking at a conference as the president of the human rights organization called Oslo Center.
