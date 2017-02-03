Awkward Moment: Ex-Norway PM Held in US Airport Because of Past Trip to Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bondevik was stopped and taken into the room with visitors from Africa and the Middle East for questioning after customs agents saw an Iranian visa in his passport.

"I understand the fear of terror, but one should not treat entire ethnic groups in such a way," Bondevik told Norway's TV2 broadcaster, as cited by The Local news website.

Bondevik noted that the Iranian stamp in his passport had never caused him any problems while entering the United States until President Donald Trump suspended entry to the country from seven Muslim-majority states with Iran being one of them. Such an attitude provokes unnecessary suspicion and causes great concern, according to Bondevik.

Bondevik visited Iran in 2014 for speaking at a conference as the president of the human rights organization called Oslo Center.