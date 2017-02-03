Register
16:06 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) shake hands at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan

    Japan Confirms Commitment to Strong Alliance With US Under Trump Administration

    © REUTERS/ Eugene Hoshiko/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    15102

    The Japanese prime minister expressed hope that Japan and the US would remain committed to a strong partnership under Donald Trump's administration.

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis walks off an aircraft upon his arrival at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan, February 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Japan Expects to Exchange Views, Discuss Cooperation With US SoD - Minister
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed hope at the Friday meeting with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that Japan and the United State would remain committed to a strong partnership under the administration of President Donald Trump.

    "We are sure and hope that we will be able to show steadfastness of the Japan-US alliance under the new administration of Trump," Abe said at the meeting with Mattis as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

    Mattis, on his part, said that the United States remained committed to the principles of collective security, prescribed by the bilateral Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.

    Article 5 of the treaty says that the United States will be protecting Japan in case of an attack of a third party and the two countries will be jointly responding to an attack on US military facilities in Japan.

    The visit to South Korea and Japan has become the first visit of the new US defense secretary after he assumed office.

    Related:

    Five US E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Surveillance Aircraft Arrive in Japan
    US Defense Chief Not to Claim Cost Rise for Military Presence in Japan, S Korea
    US Marines in Okinawa Perform Ridiculous Dance from Japanese Drama (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok