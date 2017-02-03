Forget Trump! This is What 'European Elites Should Be Concerned With'

"European elites could be partially replaced. This is what they should be concerned with," he said. "I would suggest that by the end of the year the United States will not be the only country focused on domestic issues. Some leading nations in the EU will also be in this position."

Panin, who heads the Moscow office of the consulting company Urus Advisory, was apparently referring to the upcoming elections in Germany and France. The German federal elections are scheduled to take place on September 24, 2017, while the French will chose the new president in spring, with the first round of voting expected to be held on April 23.

These remarks came in response to an open letter that European Council President Donald Tusk addressed to the leaders of EU member states. Tusk warned that the bloc faces challenges "more dangerous than ever before" since the signing of the Treaty of Rome. The document, formally known as the Treaty establishing the European Economic Community (TEEC), was signed in 1957, laying the foundation for the EU.

Tusk singled out three threats to the EU, with the first one covering Russia and China's foreign policy, as well as "worrying declarations by the new American administration." The European Council President said that these issues have made the future of the European Union "highly unpredictable."

"In general, the majority of European politicians share Tusk's sentiments," Panin said. "They are not afraid of Trump per se. They are however concerned with the sharp contrast" between Trump's policies and that of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Panin further said that the European Union will have to deal with challenges and issues it perceives as threats to the bloc on its own since US President Donald Trump and his administration are largely intent on resolving domestic problems.

"It turns out that Europe has been left alone to deal with challenges it is facing. The EU has lost Washington's support. This is not because Washington does not see eye to eye with Brussels, but due to the fact that the US has other issues to deal with. It's hard to say whether this is a long-term trend, but this is the way it is at the moment. I think that this is what the Europeans are afraid of," he said.

Panin also said that Tusk's letter is an attempt to "consolidate the confused European establishment," but added that it will likely go unnoticed in Washington.

"I am not sure that Trump will pay attention to this statement," he said. "I think that in the short term Trump will be focused on shaking up American establishment. From this point of view statements made by Europeans do not trouble Trump, especially considering that Europe has played second fiddle to the US."

