Register
14:35 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels. (File)

    Forget Trump! This is What 'European Elites Should Be Concerned With'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Politics
    Get short URL
    223921

    European Council President Donald Tusk named Russia, China and "worrying declarations by the new American administration" as some of the main challenges the European Union is facing. Political analyst Alexei Panin told Radio Sputnik that European elites should be less focused on external threats and more concerned with the upcoming elections.

    "European elites could be partially replaced. This is what they should be concerned with," he said. "I would suggest that by the end of the year the United States will not be the only country focused on domestic issues. Some leading nations in the EU will also be in this position." 

    Panin, who heads the Moscow office of the consulting company Urus Advisory, was apparently referring to the upcoming elections in Germany and France. The German federal elections are scheduled to take place on September 24, 2017, while the French will chose the new president in spring, with the first round of voting expected to be held on April 23.

    NATO EUFOR ceremony
    © Flickr/ Rock Cohen
    European Army: If Trump's Plan for NATO Works Out Who Will Pay for Europe's Defense?
    These remarks came in response to an open letter that European Council President Donald Tusk addressed to the leaders of EU member states. Tusk warned that the bloc faces challenges "more dangerous than ever before" since the signing of the Treaty of Rome. The document, formally known as the Treaty establishing the European Economic Community (TEEC), was signed in 1957, laying the foundation for the EU.

    Tusk singled out three threats to the EU, with the first one covering Russia and China's foreign policy, as well as "worrying declarations by the new American administration." The European Council President said that these issues have made the future of the European Union "highly unpredictable."

    "In general, the majority of European politicians share Tusk's sentiments," Panin said. "They are not afraid of Trump per se. They are however concerned with the sharp contrast" between Trump's policies and that of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

    Panin further said that the European Union will have to deal with challenges and issues it perceives as threats to the bloc on its own since US President Donald Trump and his administration are largely intent on resolving domestic problems.

    "It turns out that Europe has been left alone to deal with challenges it is facing. The EU has lost Washington's support. This is not because Washington does not see eye to eye with Brussels, but due to the fact that the US has other issues to deal with. It's hard to say whether this is a long-term trend, but this is the way it is at the moment. I think that this is what the Europeans are afraid of," he said.

    Painted Matryoshka dolls, or Russian nesting dolls, bearing the faces of German Chancellor Angela Merkel an US President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    EU 'Facing Existential Problems, Unable to Counterbalance Trump's Policy'
    Panin also said that Tusk's letter is an attempt to "consolidate the confused European establishment," but added that it will likely go unnoticed in Washington.

    "I am not sure that Trump will pay attention to this statement," he said. "I think that in the short term Trump will be focused on shaking up American establishment. From this point of view statements made by Europeans do not trouble Trump, especially considering that Europe has played second fiddle to the US."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    NATO's Future Depends on 'What Relationship Trump Forms With Putin'
    Scandal Over Trump's Forthcoming Visit to Britain Ratcheting Up
    Despite Strong Rhetoric, Europe Remains Divided Over Trump's Immigration Ban
    The More Things Change: Europe Still Looks to US and NATO for Protection
    Tags:
    challenges, threats, elections, European Union, Donald Trump, Donald Tusk, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      the most important threats to the EU are the fake politicians, just like himself, combined with all the self destructing policies which they conduct.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      European Council President Donald Tusk named Russia, China and "worrying declarations by the new American administration" as some of the main challenges the European Union is facing.
      --
      More than terrorism an uncontrolled immigration? The globalists call it populism, but it is time for the people to rise against and push back with people like Tusk. And push back HARD.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok