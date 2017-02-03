Belarus Can Do Without Russian Oil If Independence At Stake - Lukashenko

In October 2016, the parties, without going into details, announced a compromise. However, the dispute remains open.
"It is clear that we will do without Russian oil, though it will be very difficult for us. It is not comparable, if you choose between independence and Russian, Iranian, Azerbaijani or American oil," Lukashenko told reporters.
On the same day, Russia said Belarus owed it $281 million for gas, with Minsk refusing to recognize the debt. Belarus had initially bargained for $73 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas instead of $132, which it considered unfair.
Paying off the gas debt became one of the top conditions for restoring Russia's oil supplies to Belarus, along with Belarus lowering the oil transit tariffs.
