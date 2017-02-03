Register
03 February 2017
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) stands next to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump during their meeting in New York, September 25, 2016.

    Statement on Israeli Settlements Not 'U-Turn' in Trump's Stance - Israeli Envoy

    © REUTERS/ Kobi Gideon/GPO
    The White House's statement that building new Jewish settlements in the West Bank may not be helpful in achieving peace with Palestinians is not a "U-turn" in President Donald Trump's pro-Israeli stance, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said Friday.

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Trump's administration said that Israel building new or expanding current settlements might not help to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.

    "I wouldn’t call it a U-turn, the statement is very clear. The meaning is: Wait until the meeting with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, who arrives in Washington in less than two weeks for a meeting with President Trump and then set policy," Danon told Israel Radio, as quoted by The Times of Israel newspaper.

    On Tuesday, Netanyahu approved building of 3,000 new settlements in the West Bank in addition to the 2,500 housing units approved in January. The move came amid international opposition to Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

    President Barack Obama speaks to members of the media as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Andrew Harnik
    Message for Bibi? Obama Sent $221 Million to Palestinian Authority in Final Hours in Office
    "We are a sovereign state. We will not be in full agreement with the United States on everything over the next four years, but there is communication and messages are being passed," Danon added.

    In September 2016, Trump told Netanyahu that under his administration the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which are cornerstone issues for continuation of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

    Netanyahu is expected to visit the United States for a meeting with Trump on February 15.

