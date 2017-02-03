Statement on Israeli Settlements Not 'U-Turn' in Trump's Stance - Israeli Envoy

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Trump's administration said that Israel building new or expanding current settlements might not help to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.

"I wouldn’t call it a U-turn, the statement is very clear. The meaning is: Wait until the meeting with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, who arrives in Washington in less than two weeks for a meeting with President Trump and then set policy," Danon told Israel Radio, as quoted by The Times of Israel newspaper.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu approved building of 3,000 new settlements in the West Bank in addition to the 2,500 housing units approved in January. The move came amid international opposition to Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

© AFP 2016/ Andrew Harnik Message for Bibi? Obama Sent $221 Million to Palestinian Authority in Final Hours in Office

"We are a sovereign state. We will not be in full agreement with the United States on everything over the next four years, but there is communication and messages are being passed," Danon added.

In September 2016, Trump told Netanyahu that under his administration the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which are cornerstone issues for continuation of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Netanyahu is expected to visit the United States for a meeting with Trump on February 15.