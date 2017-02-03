'Violation of Int'l Law': Turkey Warns Greece Over Military Drills on Kos Island

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Greek media reported that the airborne troops of the Greek special forces held landing drills on the island on Thursday, the statement added.

"According to the 1947 Paris peace treaty the island of Kos was ceded by Italy to Greece on condition of demilitarization and ban on the conduct of any military exercises. This is why this drill, carried out on the island of Kos, is a violation of the international law," the spokesperson said.

© AFP 2016/ MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HO Turkish Foreign Minister Slams Greek Defense Minister's Disputed Islets Fly-Over

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also noted that it would not refrain from taking the necessary legal steps, according to its stance on the Aegean Sea issue.

The tensions between Turkey and Greece have increased recently after the Greek court refused to extradite eight Turkish soldiers, allegedly involved in the July 15 Turkish military coup attempt.

On January 26, the Greek Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of eight soldiers, who had flown to Greece by helicopter on July 16, 2016 after a military coup attempt in Turkey and asked for political asylum, saying that a fair trial could not be expected in Turkey. According to the court ruling, the Turkish servicemen have permission to travel freely within the Greek borders.