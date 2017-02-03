Churkin Detects 'Change of Tone' by US Envoy at UN Security Council Meeting

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The US delegation, led for the first time by Ambassador Nikki Haley, exhibited a different tone during at the UN Security Council meeting, Churkin said.

"I think there is quite a bit a change of tone," Chrukin told reporters on Thursday. "I think tomorrow we are supposed to meet".

At the meeting, Haley told the UN Security Council the United States wants to improve relations with Russia.

© AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB Envoy: US to Lift Crimea-Linked Sanctions When Peninsula Returns to Ukraine

However, she added the dire situation in eastern Ukraine demands clear and strong condemnation of Moscow’s actions.

For his part, Churkin said his intention is to do his best to "establish good working relationships" with the United States.

Churkin praised Hailey for "definitely bringing in a lot of credentials" to the United Nations.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council met to discuss the worsening of the situation in eastern Ukraine.