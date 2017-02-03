Senior Russian Lawmaker: 'London Is Fitting in With Trump'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The British authorities are starting to mold the UK foreign policy to better fit in with that of the new US administration, particularly in relation to Russia, senior member of the Federation Council, Pushkov, the upper house of the Russian parliament, said.

После визита Мэй в США ее министр обороны вдруг заговорил о необход.сотр-ва с Россией, в т.ч. в военной сфере. Лондон подлаживается к Трампу — Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) 2 февраля 2017 г.

​"After [British Prime Minister Theresa] May’s visit to the US, her defense minister suddenly started talking about the necessity of cooperation with Russia, including in the military sphere. London is fitting in with Trump," Pushkov wrote on Twitter.

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon called for better cooperation between the United Kingdom and Russia on Thursday. Speaking at the St. Andrews University, Fallon said the United Kingdom "needs to engage with Russia, including military to military."

May visited the United States in January, meeting with Donald Trump, who said at a joint press conference after the talks that he hoped for a "fantastic" relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.