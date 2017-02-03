Pence, German FM Agree on NATO’s 'Centrality' in Ensuring Security in Europe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The readout stated that both leaders expressed their desire to boost already close German-American ties in the future.

"The Vice President and Minister Gabriel also agreed on NATO's centrality in ensuring the security and stability of North America and Europe," the statement said.

Pence also said in a statement via Twitter on Thursday that he told German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel during their meeting today he will participate in the Munich Security Conference later this month.

"In meeting with Minister Gabriel, I told him I'll attend Munich Security Conference, where I'll share our views on Transatlantic relationship," Pence wrote in the message via Twitter.

In the run up to Gabriel's visit to the US, he said he would like to bring to Washington the "offer of friendship and trust."

The meeting was held amid a row between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump, who exchanged criticism over opposing views on migration.