Turning Tides? UK Defence Secretary Leaves Room for Military Ties With Russia

LONDON (Sputnik) – Fallon said that London needs to engage with Russia in the manner that the US under Trump does.
"[US] President [Donald] Trump has spoken about the need for engagement with Russia — he’s right. Great nations like the US and Russia will talk. Indeed, they must talk to preserve the rules based international system underpinning our security and prosperity. The UK too needs to engage with Russia, including military to military," Fallon said on Thursday.
"Even in Syria where we disagree on so much we are deconflicting flights in a highly congested airspace. And we have common regional and global concerns such as in Afghanistan, Islamist terror, and we all stand to gain by limiting weapons proliferation," the defence secretary said.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Michael Fallon has not read the Minsk II Agreement, otherwise he would also tell Merkel and Hollande that they have to do more to implement the agreement. After all, just like Russia, France and Germany were also guarantors. The UK was left out. For a reason. Although, interesting to see them change their views, now that there is a new President in town!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "He stressed that Russia needs to abide by the Minsk agreements on Ukraine"
anne00marie
RedBanner
Mr Fallon, in case you have never read the Minsk agreements (which is what it looks like from someone who points a finger on Russia about "not abiding by the Minsk agreements"), please do!
What is it that the Russian part is not doing?!...
If someone MUST abide by the Minsk agreements is the neo-nazi junta in Kiev now!
It's up to them to do it, no one else!