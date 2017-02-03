Envoy: US to Lift Crimea-Linked Sanctions When Peninsula Returns to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States intends to keep Crimea-related sanctions against Russia until Moscow returns control over the peninsular to Ukraine, Haley said.
"The United States continues to condemn and call for an immediate end to the Russian occupation in Crimea. Crimea is a part of Ukraine. Our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control over the peninsular to Ukraine," Haley said on Thursday.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete "I never saw that one coming!" I have an idea though that someone is playing with sleight of hand, white rabbits and colored scarves. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If this is Trumps policy then he is puppet like Obama, Russia will not give up Crimea.
marcanhalt
jj42