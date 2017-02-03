Envoy: US to Lift Crimea-Linked Sanctions When Peninsula Returns to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States intends to keep Crimea-related sanctions against Russia until Moscow returns control over the peninsular to Ukraine, Haley said.

"The United States continues to condemn and call for an immediate end to the Russian occupation in Crimea. Crimea is a part of Ukraine. Our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control over the peninsular to Ukraine," Haley said on Thursday.