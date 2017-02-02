US House Speaker Ryan Unsure About Tillerson's Sanctions Policy Against Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ryan noted he supports keeping in place the sanctions and argued former President Barack Obama should have moved forward with the punitive measures long time ago.

"I don't know what his policy is going to be with Russia," Ryan stated when asked whether he was concerned if Tillerson would try to ease existing sanctions imposed on Russia.

Ryan characterized Tillerson as a "very capable man" and a "good model for secretary of state."

Those who have not followed Tillerson closely, would be pleasantly surprised by his experience in handling business dealings with different foreign governments, Ryan added.

On Thursday, the US Senate confirmed Tillerson as the new US Secretary of State.

In January, during Senate confirmation hearings, Tillerson was criticized for his past business dealings with the Russian government. However, the former oilman told lawmakers the United States should maintain the status quo on anti-Russian sanctions.