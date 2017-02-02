Register
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talk in a helicopter on the way to a military training ground outside Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 21, 2015

    This is the 'Main Risk' Ukraine's Possible Membership in NATO May Entail

    © AP Photo/ Mikhail Palinchak, Pool Photo via AP
    Ukraine's possible accession to NATO may undermine European security its security and increase the conflict potential in the region, Member of the European Parliament Jiri Mastalka told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko voiced his plan to hold a referendum on the issue of NATO membership in an interview with German media earlier on Thursday.

    "The main obstacle for the NATO membership of Ukraine and the main risk [it can entail] in my opinion is further escalation of armament and higher risk of potential war conflict in Europe," Mastalka, who is a substitute at the EU parliament’s Delegation for relations with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Ukraine's Referendum on NATO Accession Would Mean Kiev 'Ultimately Surrendering' Donbass - DPR
    The Ukrainian leader told Berliner Morgenpost newspaper that he is guided by the views of the Ukrainian nationals, who now support the idea of joining the alliance by more than 50 percent.

    "In my opinion, with the NATO membership the Ukraine will only ‘win’ higher expenses from the state budget and debts as a consequence of fulfillment of the criteria for NATO membership such as necessary army modernization," Mastalka added.

    In December 2014, Ukraine cancelled its non-aligned status, confirming its intention to join NATO. Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020, after all NATO requirements are met.

      Walter Wolf
      It is stupid to even think about until Kiev get the problem with Donbass resolved.
      anne00marie
      I thought they could not join NATO, owing to the fact that Ukraine and Russia have never ratified there borders, since the fall of the Soviet Union, back in 1991. Now has does that work, in 2017, when the problem is still there?
