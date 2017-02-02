This is the 'Main Risk' Ukraine's Possible Membership in NATO May Entail

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko voiced his plan to hold a referendum on the issue of NATO membership in an interview with German media earlier on Thursday.
"The main obstacle for the NATO membership of Ukraine and the main risk [it can entail] in my opinion is further escalation of armament and higher risk of potential war conflict in Europe," Mastalka, who is a substitute at the EU parliament’s Delegation for relations with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said.
"In my opinion, with the NATO membership the Ukraine will only ‘win’ higher expenses from the state budget and debts as a consequence of fulfillment of the criteria for NATO membership such as necessary army modernization," Mastalka added.
In December 2014, Ukraine cancelled its non-aligned status, confirming its intention to join NATO. Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020, after all NATO requirements are met.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It is stupid to even think about until Kiev get the problem with Donbass resolved. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I thought they could not join NATO, owing to the fact that Ukraine and Russia have never ratified there borders, since the fall of the Soviet Union, back in 1991. Now has does that work, in 2017, when the problem is still there?
