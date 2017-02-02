Register
    Syrians walk through the destruction in the old city of Aleppo, Syria

    Riyadh's Status as Syrian Peace Guarantor Challenged by Backing Assad's Ousting

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Saudi Arabia’s objective of pursuing "regime change" in Syria through the supply of weapons and support of various terrorist groups is still a clear obstacle for Riyadh’s accession to the "troika" of the Syrian peace process guarantor countries, namely Russia, Turkey and Iran, member of the Syrian parliament Mohammed Kheir Jasim Nadir told Sputnik.

    New Ambassador of Israel to Russia Gary Koren
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Israel Highly Appreciates Russia's Peacekeeping Efforts in Syria - Ambassador to Moscow
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Vitaly Naumkin, Russia's adviser to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, said that Saudi Arabia must join Russia, Turkey and Iran as a guarantor country, which is working in the Middle East and resolving the Syrian crisis.

    "Saudi Arabia until this moment, unfortunately, still supports the armed terrorists in Syria, Qatar as well and its positions have not changed since the beginning of the crisis, while there have been important changes in the positions of the United States, Europe and Turkey. The Saudi policy is still based on the concept of 'regime change' from abroad… and it is a clear obstacle for joining these countries," Nadir, who is also a tribal leader, said.

    He stressed that so far Saudi Arabia had failed to recognize the "new balance of powers" in Syria, where people had chosen to unite against common threat of terrorism through the support of the Syrian leadership, "which was democratically elected and represents different groups of the Syrian society."

    Qadri Jamil, center, chairman of the Syrian opposition's Moscow group, secretary of the People's Will Party and one of the leaders of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation, with Jamal Suleiman, right, a representative of the Syrian opposition's Cairo group, during a news conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Joint Delegation of Opposition for Syria Peace Talks Still Hard-to-Reach Aim – Cairo Group
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, ahead of the Syrian settlement talks in Astana on January 23-24, had invited Egypt to take part in the negotiations, stressing that Saudi Arabia, as well as Qatar, Jordan and Iraq could take part at subsequent stages. However, none of them participated in the talks.

    The next round of UN-mediated talks in Geneva was expected to take place on February 8. On Friday, Lavrov said that the United Nations had decided to postpone the negotiations until the end of the month.

    Russia, Turkey and Iran acted as guarantors in establishing the latest Syrian ceasefire, which came into effect in late December 2016. The ceasefire was followed by peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, also backed by the three countries, during which Syria's warring sides agreed on a ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

