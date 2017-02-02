McCain Calls Australian Ambassador to Reaffirm Importance of US-Australia Ties

"I called Australia’s Ambassador to the United States this morning to express my unwavering support for the US-Australia alliance," McCain stated. "I asked Ambassador Hockey to convey to the people of Australia that their American brothers and sisters value our historic alliance… and remain committed to the safer, freer and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote."
In November 2016, Washington and Canberra concluded an agreement on resettling migrants from Australia’s detention facilities to the United States.
Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning refugee entry to the Unites States.
On Monday, Turnbull said Trump intended to remain committed to the existing refugee resettlement deal with Australia.
The Washington-Canberra resettlement deal is expected to affect the immigrants kept on the islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus. The refugees are usually kept in the two centers while their applications are being processed by the Australian authorities
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Has McCain the authority to make such contacts and make such statements? he is certainly boldly putting himself in charge and attempting to call the shots mainly to stir the Obama stew and get one more meal out of it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete McCain has no authority to speak for the American people period.
Angus Gallagher
McCain will use immigrants and Kiev's Nazis in his scheme to embarass the President.
And you have to ask yourself if McCain sees himself as the head of some kind of shadow government- just waiting for President Trump to trip up on the wire they have strung in his path.
I think the answer has to be yes.
Here's the equation to overthrow Trump they have worked out.
(1). Pro-mass migration.
(2). Anti- Russian.
There are deep idealogical roots beneath this- it's not mere opportunism to incite the cuckold leftist street mobs.
Sputnik's snivelling Brit Marxists, marginalised and radically pro-migrant, only serve to foment the wheedling leftist ideologies that now threaten western civilization and the detente between Russia and America upon which our very survival depends. They are no resistance front whatsoever.
To confront the likes of McCain and the rest of the global liberal order- it's necessary to have the highest level of spiritual and idealogical purity. Yet they keep throwing the putrid fish of rotted British Marxism at you and like seals, you keep clapping for it like it's your prison slop.
ivanwa88
Well lets hope its his last stew before he is banished to the democrat party who planted the guy in the first place.
He is doing a Ukraine pushing the envelope and chronically asking for trouble well Trump might just let him have it straight in the chops, there both in the same age group so fair fight I would donate thousands to see Trump nail him with a left hook and lay the SOB out cold.
Tim - USA