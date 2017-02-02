McCain Calls Australian Ambassador to Reaffirm Importance of US-Australia Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain’s statement comes after media reported US President Donald Trump had a heated telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Trump reportedly characterized a previous US-Australia refugee resettlement agreement as "dumb," and stated the conversation was the worst among several calls with foreign leaders he had that day.

"I called Australia’s Ambassador to the United States this morning to express my unwavering support for the US-Australia alliance," McCain stated. "I asked Ambassador Hockey to convey to the people of Australia that their American brothers and sisters value our historic alliance… and remain committed to the safer, freer and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote."

In November 2016, Washington and Canberra concluded an agreement on resettling migrants from Australia’s detention facilities to the United States.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning refugee entry to the Unites States.

On Monday, Turnbull said Trump intended to remain committed to the existing refugee resettlement deal with Australia.

The Washington-Canberra resettlement deal is expected to affect the immigrants kept on the islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus. The refugees are usually kept in the two centers while their applications are being processed by the Australian authorities