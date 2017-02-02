Register
00:58 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US Senator John McCain.

    McCain Calls Australian Ambassador to Reaffirm Importance of US-Australia Ties

    © REUTERS/ Henry Romero
    Politics
    Get short URL
    313814

    Australia is one of United States’ staunchest allies and Washington values its historic alliance with Canberra based on mutual interests and common values, US Senator John McCain said in a statement on Thursday.

    Nauru
    © Flickr/ Sean Kelleher
    US-Australia Refugee Swap Deal Has No Chance to Be Implemented
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain’s statement comes after media reported US President Donald Trump had a heated telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Trump reportedly characterized a previous US-Australia refugee resettlement agreement as "dumb," and stated the conversation was the worst among several calls with foreign leaders he had that day.

    "I called Australia’s Ambassador to the United States this morning to express my unwavering support for the US-Australia alliance," McCain stated. "I asked Ambassador Hockey to convey to the people of Australia that their American brothers and sisters value our historic alliance… and remain committed to the safer, freer and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote."

    In November 2016, Washington and Canberra concluded an agreement on resettling migrants from Australia’s detention facilities to the United States.

    Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning refugee entry to the Unites States.

    On Monday, Turnbull said Trump intended to remain committed to the existing refugee resettlement deal with Australia.

    The Washington-Canberra resettlement deal is expected to affect the immigrants kept on the islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus. The refugees are usually kept in the two centers while their applications are being processed by the Australian authorities

    Related:

    US President Trump Slams Existing Refugee Swap Deal With Australia
    Australia & UK's 'Own Little Trumps': Turnbull, May to 'Be Condemned in History'
    Australian Dual Citizens Exempted From Trump’s Order on Immigration
    Tags:
    alliance, Donald Trump, John McCain, United States, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher

      McCain will use immigrants and Kiev's Nazis in his scheme to embarass the President.
      And you have to ask yourself if McCain sees himself as the head of some kind of shadow government- just waiting for President Trump to trip up on the wire they have strung in his path.
      I think the answer has to be yes.
      Here's the equation to overthrow Trump they have worked out.
      (1). Pro-mass migration.
      (2). Anti- Russian.
      There are deep idealogical roots beneath this- it's not mere opportunism to incite the cuckold leftist street mobs.
      Sputnik's snivelling Brit Marxists, marginalised and radically pro-migrant, only serve to foment the wheedling leftist ideologies that now threaten western civilization and the detente between Russia and America upon which our very survival depends. They are no resistance front whatsoever.
      To confront the likes of McCain and the rest of the global liberal order- it's necessary to have the highest level of spiritual and idealogical purity. Yet they keep throwing the putrid fish of rotted British Marxism at you and like seals, you keep clapping for it like it's your prison slop.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Has McCain the authority to make such contacts and make such statements? he is certainly boldly putting himself in charge and attempting to call the shots mainly to stir the Obama stew and get one more meal out of it.
      Well lets hope its his last stew before he is banished to the democrat party who planted the guy in the first place.

      He is doing a Ukraine pushing the envelope and chronically asking for trouble well Trump might just let him have it straight in the chops, there both in the same age group so fair fight I would donate thousands to see Trump nail him with a left hook and lay the SOB out cold.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Tim - USA
      McCain has no authority to speak for the American people period.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok