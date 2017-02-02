Russian Senator Lists Spheres for Moscow's Cooperation With Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Kosachev, initiating the cooperation in spheres that were of interest for both countries would allow for effective cooperation.
"What kind of spheres? Nuclear weapons, disarmament, security, combating international terrorism, cybersecurity… and, of course, the economy. The economy have not played any role in our relations, and this is bad," Kosachev said.
He also added that Russia should stop being passive and start to actively propose the bilateral agenda that would be within Russian national interests.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that Russian-US relations, which had deteriorated a lot during the term of Barack Obama, would improve under the current administration.
