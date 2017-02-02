US Should Impose Additional Sanctions on Iran - House Speaker

© AP Photo/ Erik Schelzig Key Senator Says US Ready to Reimpose Sanctions on Iran After Missile Test

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should place additional sanctions on Iran in the light of Tehran's recent activities that endanger peace, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters on Thursday.

"I would be in favor of additional sanctions on Iran," Ryan stated. "This is not a friendly country that has global peace or a national security peace in their mind. So, I think, we have to be tough on Iran policy."

Ryan added that former President Barack Obama's administration appeased Iran far too much. The House speaker stressed that Iran continues to be among the largest sponsors of terrorism in the world.

On Wednesday, US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn issued a statement putting Iran on notice for allegedly violating a UN Security Council resolution.

Flynn’s comments came a day after Tehran launched a ballistic missile near the city of Semnan, the latest in a series of tests, which began shortly after implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The accord between Iran, the United States and five other nations aimed to limit Iran’s development of nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.