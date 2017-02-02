These are Turkey's Biggest Concerns Over Syrian Draft Constitution

According to the document proposed, Syria may adopt the draft constitution after a nationwide referendum on the issue is held.

The draft constitution removes the word "Arab" from the official name of the country.

"The Syrian Republic is an independent sovereign state based on the principle of the rule of people by the people and for the people, the rule of law, social solidarity, respect for the rights and freedoms and equality of rights and duties of all citizens regardless of any differences and privileges. The names of the Syrian Republic and Syria are equal," the text read.

The draft constitution envisages that Syria respects all religions and suggests equality of all religious organizations before the law.

The political system of the Syrian state "shall be based on the principle of political pluralism, and exercising power democratically by secret ballot."

Turkish lawmaker Ahmet Berat Conkar from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) underscored that the draft constitution proposed by Russia will play an important role in the Astana talks.

He also noted that Russia together with Turkey and Iran is putting much effort in establishing peace and stability in Syria.

"We want the negotiating process in Astana to be fruitful. The proposed draft constitution can accelerate the peaceful process. It is a very important step for the future of the talks," the lawmaker told Sputnik Turkiye.

At the same time, he stressed that Ankara’s most important requirement is that "the peaceful process does not include the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), the terrorist wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)."

"We consider the PYD as a terrorist organization, so the approach to its possible involvement in the negotiations should be hardline. This is a very sensitive matter for Turkey. We believe that Russia understands the threat this organization poses to Turkey," Conkar said.

Commenting on the draft text proposed by Russia, the lawmaker underscored that the provisions on Kurdish cultural autonomy are problematic.

"The matter of cultural rights should be taken in accordance with the reality in Syria. I don’t think it’s correct to use such terms as autonomy or division. In the long-run, this may lead to instability in the region. Of course, interests of all ethnic groups living in Syria should be taken into consideration. On the other hand, the text should not contain terms that could lead to political instability and social tensions," Conkar pointed out.

Nevertheless, despite the above mentioned details, the document proposed by Russia can be described as a "major positive initiative."

In turn, Mevlut Dudu, a member of the Turkish Parliamentarian Foreign Relations Commission, also described the draft constitution as a positive step.

"Syria’s territorial integrity is our priority because this problem is directly related to Turkey’s national security. A new democratic constitution will contribute to the matter," Dudu told Sputnik Turkiye.

He noted that Syrian moderate opposition groups have a positive view of the constitution proposed by Moscow.

"Apparently, this document embraces an approach that will help bring peace to Syria. The most important fact is that both Kurds and the Syrian moderate opposition are positive about this constitution. The document could prompt the Syrian government to make certain concession in the talks. But as I said, Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected," Dudu concluded.

