These are Turkey's Biggest Concerns Over Syrian Draft Constitution

The draft constitution removes the word "Arab" from the official name of the country.
"The Syrian Republic is an independent sovereign state based on the principle of the rule of people by the people and for the people, the rule of law, social solidarity, respect for the rights and freedoms and equality of rights and duties of all citizens regardless of any differences and privileges. The names of the Syrian Republic and Syria are equal," the text read.
The draft constitution envisages that Syria respects all religions and suggests equality of all religious organizations before the law.
The political system of the Syrian state "shall be based on the principle of political pluralism, and exercising power democratically by secret ballot."
He also noted that Russia together with Turkey and Iran is putting much effort in establishing peace and stability in Syria.
"We want the negotiating process in Astana to be fruitful. The proposed draft constitution can accelerate the peaceful process. It is a very important step for the future of the talks," the lawmaker told Sputnik Turkiye.
At the same time, he stressed that Ankara’s most important requirement is that "the peaceful process does not include the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), the terrorist wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)."
Commenting on the draft text proposed by Russia, the lawmaker underscored that the provisions on Kurdish cultural autonomy are problematic.
"The matter of cultural rights should be taken in accordance with the reality in Syria. I don’t think it’s correct to use such terms as autonomy or division. In the long-run, this may lead to instability in the region. Of course, interests of all ethnic groups living in Syria should be taken into consideration. On the other hand, the text should not contain terms that could lead to political instability and social tensions," Conkar pointed out.
Nevertheless, despite the above mentioned details, the document proposed by Russia can be described as a "major positive initiative."
In turn, Mevlut Dudu, a member of the Turkish Parliamentarian Foreign Relations Commission, also described the draft constitution as a positive step.
"Syria’s territorial integrity is our priority because this problem is directly related to Turkey’s national security. A new democratic constitution will contribute to the matter," Dudu told Sputnik Turkiye.
"Apparently, this document embraces an approach that will help bring peace to Syria. The most important fact is that both Kurds and the Syrian moderate opposition are positive about this constitution. The document could prompt the Syrian government to make certain concession in the talks. But as I said, Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected," Dudu concluded.
Reply | 6 | Edit | Delete SYRIAS biggest concern is that nobody, not even their own allies and certainly not their enemies, should write or take any kind of part in their constitution. That's why they have rejected it. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete Mikhas, Sorry I replied. But Syria and Syrians are up to it. ONLY certain opposition opposes, because they want their puppet masters to draft it, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I agree with Turkey about some protections. It invites to REGIME CHANGES. That WILL immediately recon by U.S, U.K , E.U and minions. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete cast235, theduran.com/syria-rejects-russian-draft-constitution Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Turkey is a terror state and doesn't deserve any security
Mikhas
cast235in reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
As it is said is a DRAFT. Not the constitution itself YET.
Is NOT a handover , OBEY!!
This will pass thru DAMASCUS that will render it's opinion and may add or take suggestions , during modifications period.
Later a referendum can vote on it whole or in sections. I would like sections, BUT Each section can be voted separately. In just one referendum.
cast235
There should be a clause that violent coups or take overs will NOT be allowed nor recon.
About cultures, is ok to denominate areas as Kurd's cultures or declare cultural sites. but not an autonomous area that will bring coups,
Kurd's had their own cultural area and should re occupy it. Not their PLEASURE.
Perhaps adding ARAB country will prevent further Israeli squatting in the area.
U.N should REMOVE Israel from GOLAN'S .. By mandate or force. Is time to teach the bullies a lesson.
IF Syria agree on an autonomous area, then it MUST establish that it MUST be sanctioned by DAMASCUS. First by president, later studied and vote by government, IF approved, ONLY then a referendum quorum can be established. IF there is enough, at say a non valid poll with secret votes, THEN a few years after a referendum be run.
This should take between 5 to 10 years. IF it;'s inside Syria, deep, then it will remain autonomous or whatever they decide thru a referendum, since it still Syria,
For me the BEST is IF autonomous, it will have own governance, a boundaries MAP, And MUST need sanctioning by Syrian gov and a referendum.
A cool off period MUST be established IF secede.
BUT perhaps is to keep it integral, with own gov under Syrian flag alone.
Anyways, DAMASCUS should render an official opinion on the DRAFT.
Russia should do more Astana meetings to iron this out.
Mikhasin reply tocast235(Show commentHide comment)
