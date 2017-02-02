Why Poroshenko Wants Anti-Russian Sanctions Lifted

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko obviously sees which way the wind is blowing, Russian political analyst Yuri Svetov noted in his interview with Radio Sputnik.
In his latest interview with the German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost the Ukrainian president made an astonishing remark: Poroshenko said that he wanted all anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted.
"Do you know who wants [anti-Russian] sanctions lifted more than anyone? President Poroshenko," he said.
However, Poroshenko's recent remarks come into conflict with his earlier statements. Speaking to reporters Monday the Ukrainian president claimed that anti-Russian sanctions should be retained and increased.
"Resolute actions [are needed] in order to motivate the Russian side to sit down at the negotiation table, motivate [it] to implement the Minsk Agreements fully, first and foremost, in the security component… In case they aren't implemented, we support maintaining and, if necessary, increasing the sanctions pressure on Russia," Poroshenko said ahead of his negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, as quoted by Kyiv Post.
For its part, Moscow has repeatedly drawn attention to absurdity of linking anti-Russian sanctions with the Minsk peace process referring to the fact that Russia has never been a party to the ongoing conflict between Kiev and breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
The sanctions were imposed on Russian individuals and a number of economic sectors in 2014 over Moscow's alleged involvement in Ukrainian affairs.
This unexpected shift in Poroshenko's rhetoric could have been caused by Donald Trump's attitude toward the sanctions policy, according to Svetov.
Indeed, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal a week before his inauguration Donald Trump said: "If Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody's doing some really great things?"
Moreover, last Friday, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway signaled that the US' sanctions regime is currently "under consideration."
"All of that is under consideration, and certainly in addition to improving relations with different foreign leaders and their nations around the globe," Conway told Fox News.
While the White House has yet to make the decision on anti-Russian sanctions, Poroshenko has realized that the winds have changed.
"[When President] Trump and his entourage began to discuss lifting of sanctions [on Russia] Poroshenko jumped at the opportunity to join them," Svetov said, adding that Poroshenko's "change of heart" looks unnatural, given his Moday pleas to extend the sanctions regime against Russia.
For his part, Sergei Sudakov, a professor at the Academy of Military Sciences, noted that the Ukrainian president has found himself between the devil and the deep blue sea following Trump's inauguration.
"Poroshenko has owed his allegiance to the Obama team. He is still tied to the former US administration through agreements. And Trump does not like defectors," Sudakov told Radio Sputnik.
According to the Russian academic, Poroshenko sees that he can no longer rely on Washington.
"We have seen that the US president understands that Ukraine is not a trump card which could be used in his relations with Moscow. This is why he will turn Ukraine into a problem for the European Union, not the US," Sudakov explained.
"I believe that during this year Poroshenko will enjoy support [from Europe]. French President Francois Hollande still remains his ally, because [Holland] has nothing to lose — he is not going to be re-elected. I think that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also support Poroshenko. She is going to take part in elections and she can't admit that her policy toward Ukraine was wrong," Svetov explained.
Still, according to Sudakov, the situation in Ukraine resembles nothing so much as a "theatre of despair."
"Every event taking place in Ukraine is a theater, primarily theater of despair. Petro Poroshenko's strategy and the European approach [to Ukraine] are pieces of a puzzle called 'Lost Ukraine.' Poroshenko does not have much time to cling on to power and resolve the situation after Donald Trump has moved into the White House," Sudakov told Radio Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -6 | Edit | Delete Twisted logic. The paradigms must be equal to exist in any argument, no matter if you are pro or con. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete His behavior sat ok with a insane McCain and Obama but Porky knows his logic must be cleaned up and he must start playing straight instead of bent talk. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Don't you love the American government. they, Odumbo and his neocons started this mess and now they Trump (and he is right) is going to dump this mess on the Europeans. The Europeans deserve every bit of this quagmire for being a willing participant in the whole messy affair. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete He's a shapeshifter, if you want to put it that way. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete With Porky's long history of erratic behavior (Ukrainian Trump) he should be rewarded based on long term action and not like the US meaningless words. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Looks like Porko has realised which way the wind is blowing!! He probably relied on Ukranian propoganda instead of real news. Now even the BBC of all people has filmed Ukranian tanks where they shouldn't be. Added to which WHY should Russia adhere to the Minsk agreement? They are not even involved in the Ukraine!! It's Ukraine that should be implementing the Minsk agreement and they have been doing their best to provoke another war, as bullies do!!! Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Porky to the tribunal! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Sanctions stay ... prices rize in NAZI Kiev Ukraine .... That was Maidan was all about EU Values Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, The thing is Prices in NAZI Kiev Ukraine are spiraling out of control .... every day Prices are rizing ... not just Gaz, but mainstream foods like Beets, Sugar, Potatoes Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete siberianhusky, Yep ... EU need to Care for near 40 Million Fascists / Nazi's ,,,,, well every Right Sector has parents, brothers etc Reply | -4 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, I am not going anywhere... Reply | -4 | Edit | Delete ViTran, So you mind telling me where you are getting your food shortage information from? Are you from Belarus? And if there is any "Nazism", it is pretty much centralized in Kiev. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Don't try to read the mind of an alcoholic. It's very twisted. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The game's up. If I were in his shoes, I'd be quietly packing my bags and heading out the back door on a foggy night clutching a one-way ticket to a far off land with a regime that isn't too picky and doesn't do extradition. The thing with people like him is, they have too much hubris to consider that the curtain can never fall on their act. They always end badly. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That is one confused little puppy.
marcanhalt
ivanwa88
A powerful straight Trump and Putin will quickly straighten the kink in Porkys hind leg and he knows it! the world is starting to see what a horrendously negative impact Obama and McCain had and the blood lust in there tormented twisted minds.
siberianhusky
jerrys57
nonyank
sapper
grimm
ViTran
ViTranin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
NAZI Kiev Ukrainians cannot afford to Eat ... eventually it will Snap ... and Porky will lose hos gravy train and probably more ... and then another Nazi will step in ... and then another and every time more and more Kiev Ukraine Nazi will flee to the West to Pollack land and further ... millions !
Porky knows the only way to solve (part solve) Nazi Kiev Ukraine is trade, trade with RF ,,,, But RF has no need of Nazi Kiev Ukraine as Nazi Kiev Ukraine have embraced GMO ... GMO goods all banned in RF, China ... Welcome in EU, US
ViTranin reply tosiberianhusky(Show commentHide comment)
and that those Debts ... Hundreds Hundreds of Billions
marcanhaltin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
marcanhaltin reply toViTran(Show commentHide comment)
Igor R
David C
Jonathan Ferguson