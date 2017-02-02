Register
00:59 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015

    Why Poroshenko Wants Anti-Russian Sanctions Lifted

    © AFP 2016/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Politics
    Get short URL
    183883330

    In his interview with the German media outlet Berliner Morgenpost Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko claimed that he wanted anti-Russian sanctions lifted "more than anyone." In an interview with Radio Sputnik Russian political analyst Yuri Svetov explained what is behind the Ukrainian leader's sudden "change of heart."

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko obviously sees which way the wind is blowing, Russian political analyst Yuri Svetov noted in his interview with Radio Sputnik.

    In his latest interview with the German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost the Ukrainian president made an astonishing remark: Poroshenko said that he wanted all anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted.

    "Do you know who wants [anti-Russian] sanctions lifted more than anyone? President Poroshenko," he said.

    A general view shows Bohdana Hmelnickoho street, one of largest streets of Kiev
    © AFP 2016/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    'Theater of Despair': Poroshenko Realizes Kiev 'Can No Longer Rely' on Washington
    "But before that, Russia must withdraw its troops from our territory so that Ukraine can restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty. A premature loosening of the sanctions would strengthen the Russian aggression against Ukraine — putting Europe at risk," Poroshenko said repeating his previous claims about alleged presence of Russian military in eastern Ukraine.

    However, Poroshenko's recent remarks come into conflict with his earlier statements. Speaking to reporters Monday the Ukrainian president claimed that anti-Russian sanctions should be retained and increased.

    "Resolute actions [are needed] in order to motivate the Russian side to sit down at the negotiation table, motivate [it] to implement the Minsk Agreements fully, first and foremost, in the security component… In case they aren't implemented, we support maintaining and, if necessary, increasing the sanctions pressure on Russia," Poroshenko said ahead of his negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, as quoted by Kyiv Post.

    For its part, Moscow has repeatedly drawn attention to absurdity of linking anti-Russian sanctions with the Minsk peace process referring to the fact that Russia has never been a party to the ongoing conflict between Kiev and breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

    The sanctions were imposed on Russian individuals and a number of economic sectors in 2014 over Moscow's alleged involvement in Ukrainian affairs.

    Ukrainian servicemen ride atop armored vehicle with a canon in tow and Ukrainian flags, near the village of Fedorivka, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 27, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Ukrainian servicemen ride atop armored vehicle with a canon in tow and Ukrainian flags, near the village of Fedorivka, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 27, 2015

    This unexpected shift in Poroshenko's rhetoric could have been caused by Donald Trump's attitude toward the sanctions policy, according to Svetov.

    Indeed, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal a week before his inauguration Donald Trump said: "If Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody's doing some really great things?"

    Moreover, last Friday, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway signaled that the US' sanctions regime is currently "under consideration."

    "All of that is under consideration, and certainly in addition to improving relations with different foreign leaders and their nations around the globe," Conway told Fox News.

    While the White House has yet to make the decision on anti-Russian sanctions, Poroshenko has realized that the winds have changed.

    "[When President] Trump and his entourage began to discuss lifting of sanctions [on Russia] Poroshenko jumped at the opportunity to join them," Svetov said, adding that Poroshenko's "change of heart" looks unnatural, given his Moday pleas to extend the sanctions regime against Russia.

    US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York
    © AFP 2016/ DON EMMERT
    Trump: Expect No Immediate Lifting of Anti-Russia Sanctions
    "On January 30, while being in Germany, he called for increasing [anti-Russian] sanctions, and a day later he claimed that he is a vocal proponent of the abolition [of sanctions]," the Russian political analyst stressed.

    For his part, Sergei Sudakov, a professor at the Academy of Military Sciences, noted that the Ukrainian president has found himself between the devil and the deep blue sea following Trump's inauguration.

    "Poroshenko has owed his allegiance to the Obama team. He is still tied to the former US administration through agreements. And Trump does not like defectors," Sudakov told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the Russian academic, Poroshenko sees that he can no longer rely on Washington.

    "We have seen that the US president understands that Ukraine is not a trump card which could be used in his relations with Moscow. This is why he will turn Ukraine into a problem for the European Union, not the US," Sudakov explained.

    US Senate building
    © Photo: Kmccoy / wikipedia.org
    Bill to Block Trump Lifting Russia Sanctions Could Soon Get US Senate Hearing
    However, Svetov believes that the European elites are likely to maintain good relations with the Ukrainian leadership this year.

    "I believe that during this year Poroshenko will enjoy support [from Europe]. French President Francois Hollande still remains his ally, because [Holland] has nothing to lose — he is not going to be re-elected. I think that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also support Poroshenko. She is going to take part in elections and she can't admit that her policy toward Ukraine was wrong," Svetov explained.

    Still, according to Sudakov, the situation in Ukraine resembles nothing so much as a "theatre of despair."

    "Every event taking place in Ukraine is a theater, primarily theater of despair. Petro Poroshenko's strategy and the European approach [to Ukraine] are pieces of a puzzle called 'Lost Ukraine.' Poroshenko does not have much time to cling on to power and resolve the situation after Donald Trump has moved into the White House," Sudakov told Radio Sputnik.

    Related:

    NATO Not Postponing Europe Missile Defense Talks With Ukraine – Source
    US, Russia to 'Devise a Joint Strategy' to Stabilize Situation in Ukraine
    Kiev Sees Positive Developments at UNSC in Work on Conflict in Eastern Ukraine
    Ukraine's Poroshenko Vows to Hold Referendum on NATO Membership
    Trump 'Aware' of Growing Violence in Eastern Ukraine
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Minsk agreements, Angela Merkel, Petro Poroshenko, Donald Trump, Francois Hollande, Germany, Europe, United States, Ukraine, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Twisted logic. The paradigms must be equal to exist in any argument, no matter if you are pro or con.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      His behavior sat ok with a insane McCain and Obama but Porky knows his logic must be cleaned up and he must start playing straight instead of bent talk.

      A powerful straight Trump and Putin will quickly straighten the kink in Porkys hind leg and he knows it! the world is starting to see what a horrendously negative impact Obama and McCain had and the blood lust in there tormented twisted minds.
    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Don't you love the American government. they, Odumbo and his neocons started this mess and now they Trump (and he is right) is going to dump this mess on the Europeans. The Europeans deserve every bit of this quagmire for being a willing participant in the whole messy affair.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jerrys57
      He's a shapeshifter, if you want to put it that way.
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      With Porky's long history of erratic behavior (Ukrainian Trump) he should be rewarded based on long term action and not like the US meaningless words.
    • Reply
      sapper
      Looks like Porko has realised which way the wind is blowing!! He probably relied on Ukranian propoganda instead of real news. Now even the BBC of all people has filmed Ukranian tanks where they shouldn't be. Added to which WHY should Russia adhere to the Minsk agreement? They are not even involved in the Ukraine!! It's Ukraine that should be implementing the Minsk agreement and they have been doing their best to provoke another war, as bullies do!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      grimm
      Porky to the tribunal!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      Sanctions stay ... prices rize in NAZI Kiev Ukraine .... That was Maidan was all about EU Values
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTranin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, The thing is Prices in NAZI Kiev Ukraine are spiraling out of control .... every day Prices are rizing ... not just Gaz, but mainstream foods like Beets, Sugar, Potatoes

      NAZI Kiev Ukrainians cannot afford to Eat ... eventually it will Snap ... and Porky will lose hos gravy train and probably more ... and then another Nazi will step in ... and then another and every time more and more Kiev Ukraine Nazi will flee to the West to Pollack land and further ... millions !

      Porky knows the only way to solve (part solve) Nazi Kiev Ukraine is trade, trade with RF ,,,, But RF has no need of Nazi Kiev Ukraine as Nazi Kiev Ukraine have embraced GMO ... GMO goods all banned in RF, China ... Welcome in EU, US
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTranin reply tosiberianhusky(Show commentHide comment)
      siberianhusky, Yep ... EU need to Care for near 40 Million Fascists / Nazi's ,,,,, well every Right Sector has parents, brothers etc

      and that those Debts ... Hundreds Hundreds of Billions
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhaltin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, I am not going anywhere...
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhaltin reply toViTran(Show commentHide comment)
      ViTran, So you mind telling me where you are getting your food shortage information from? Are you from Belarus? And if there is any "Nazism", it is pretty much centralized in Kiev.
    • Reply
      Igor R
      Don't try to read the mind of an alcoholic. It's very twisted.
    • Reply
      avatar
      David C
      The game's up. If I were in his shoes, I'd be quietly packing my bags and heading out the back door on a foggy night clutching a one-way ticket to a far off land with a regime that isn't too picky and doesn't do extradition. The thing with people like him is, they have too much hubris to consider that the curtain can never fall on their act. They always end badly.
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      That is one confused little puppy.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok