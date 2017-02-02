Gorbachev Calls on Nobel Peace Prize Winners to Push Nuclear Disarmament Agenda

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In 1990, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for his leading role in the peace process which today characterizes important parts of the international community."

"Today, the Nobel Prize winners have a lot of worries and projects. Each of us is focusing efforts where one expects to do the most good. But I want to encourage you in all your actions and contacts with people to remind [them] of the need to solve the main task, [namely], the prevention of wars, nuclear disarmament, demilitarization of global politics. The success of all our initiatives depends on this," Gorbachev said, as quoted in a letter published on his website Thursday.

He noted that all winners of the Nobel Peace Prize were united by the desire to spread the ideas of peace and a culture of peace among the citizens and especially among young people, which will have to live in an increasingly complex and turbulent world.