Register
12:35 GMT +302 February 2017
Live
    Search
    French politicians Alain Juppe, and Francois Fillon arrive on stage to attend the second prime-time televised debate for the French conservative presidential primary in Paris, France, November 3, 2016

    French MPs Support Fillon Amid Scandal, Juppe's Refusal to Be 'Plan B'

    © REUTERS/ Eric Feferberg/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 60 0 0

    Seventeen French lawmakers from right-wing The Republicans party and center Union of Democrats and Independents (UDI) have extended their support to conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon engulfed in a scandal involving his wife's allegedly fake job, in a joint article published in Le Monde newspaper on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lawmakers stressed in the article, entitled "For the honor of a man and the future of France," that for a week Fillon "has been nailed to pillory." The lawmakers denounced this "attempted execution" orchestrated by Fillon's opponents and expressed their "total support" to the presidential candidate.

    A man puts the final touche on a giant figure depicting right-wing presidential candidates Francois Fillon (C) next to others depicting far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (L) and centrist independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, on January 27, 2017 in Nice, southeastern France.
    © AFP 2016/ Valery Hache
    President Macron? French Election Blown Apart as Scandals Hit Fillon, Le Pen
    Since November, Fillon, who used to serve a prime minister, had been regarded as a clear favorite of the second round of the French presidential election, but following recent allegations by the weekly Le Canard Echaine that his spouse Penelope received up to 900,000 euro ($970,000) for fictitious employments as his parliamentary assistant and contributor to a magazine, his popularity went down.

    According to a survey by Elabe pollster for Les Echos, published on Wednesday, Fillon would get 19-20 percent of the votes in the first round of presidential election and would not make it to the second round, while independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is now credited with 22-23 percent versus 26-27 percent for National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

    Fillon's downfall in ratings following "Penelopegate" led to some of his party fellows to suggest changing The Republicans' candidate for the election. On Wednesday, right lawmaker Philippe Gosselin called on mayor of Bordeaux Alain Juppe to "reflect on the possibility of taking over from Francois Fillon." Juppe, however, replied on Wednesday evening that he "will not be a Plan B" and that Fillon was still "our candidate."

    Related:

    French Right Contemplating Plan B in Case of Fillon Leaving Presidential Race
    Fillon, Le Pen Unlikely to Advance to Second Round of French Election – Poll
    Fillon's Children Paid $91,000 as Parliamentary Assistants - Reports
    Tags:
    Alain Juppe, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage
    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok