Astana Talks Become 'the Most Efficient Negotiations' Held to Resolve Syrian War

"We should acknowledge that the talks in Astana have become the most efficient negotiations held to resolve the Syrian crisis," he said. "They have significantly enhanced the likelihood of resolving the Syrian issue and have boosted hope in a diplomatic resolution of the conflict."
A meeting which will cover the mechanism aimed at monitoring the truce is scheduled to take place in Astana on February 6.
Oktay Aksoy maintained that interrupting the Astana peace process would be "an extremely unsound step" since this process has successfully developed.
The diplomat also suggested that the format of the talks should be expanded to encompass other stakeholders involved in the Syrian War.
"It would be a positive step with regard to the chances of resolving the Syrian crisis if as many regional powers as possible joined the Astana peace process," he said. "One can assume that if such regional powers as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan join the Astana peace process at this stage, this would bring us closer to resolving the Syrian issue through diplomatic means. I think that Turkey would support such an initiative."
Oktay Aksoy further noted that Washington should also take a part in the Syrian peace process.
Moscow has been open to this idea. In late December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that "key players who have an impact on developments in Syria" could be invited to join the peace process kick started by Russia, Turkey and Iran. He specifically mentioned Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Jordan. The diplomat also expressed hope that the Trump administration will join the process.
