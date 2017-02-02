Putin-Trump Talks Show US Intends to Work With Russia 'Without Phobias'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin held his first phone conversation with Trump on his new post as president of the United States on Saturday, January 28.

"From the US side, there was perceived an intent to work in a businesslike manner, without phobias, in the interests of both sides," Georgiy Borisenko, head of the ministry's North America department, told lawmakers in the Russian upper house of parliament.

Borisenko characterized the phone talks as "very deep on the scope of subjects and, importantly, constructive and warm."

The diplomat noted at the Council of the Federation roundtable that a similar attitude "is already noticeable in contacts with Trump's staff."