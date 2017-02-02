Register
2 February 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    Putin-Trump Talks Show US Intends to Work With Russia 'Without Phobias'

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    332451

    US President Donald Trump demonstrated a intention to work with Russia "without phobias" during his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

    Vladimir Putin and Rex Tillerson
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Russia Ready for Contacts With Tillerson, Meeting Possible - Foreign Ministry
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin held his first phone conversation with Trump on his new post as president of the United States on Saturday, January 28.

    "From the US side, there was perceived an intent to work in a businesslike manner, without phobias, in the interests of both sides," Georgiy Borisenko, head of the ministry's North America department, told lawmakers in the Russian upper house of parliament.

    Borisenko characterized the phone talks as "very deep on the scope of subjects and, importantly, constructive and warm."

    The diplomat noted at the Council of the Federation roundtable that a similar attitude "is already noticeable in contacts with Trump's staff."

      jas
      I don't mean to seem hard to please, but peace with Russia will mean NOTHING if Trump keeps pumping hostility with Iran on behalf of Israel and Saudi Arabia in Yemen and Syria and Iran. Or if Trump continues the same hostile foreign policy with North Korea or supporting the Kiev junta in Ukraine. The US can't keep chasing what is profitable without causing a major war eventually. Peace should be for everyone.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      If Trump wants to move forward with Russia he has to pull completely out of Ukraine. Let Ukraine fight its own battles and let the EU get involved financially and militarily instead. There could be tension when it comes to Iran and trump and rightly so. Obama should have never given Iran the 150 billion. Now trump wants it back. One way or another. So trump will have to keep Putin in the loop regarding Iran and if trump does not get involved militarily with Iran but puts sanctions on them then I think Putin will step aside.
    • Reply
      chrrev
      Trump is just another yankee nutter. Russia should beware of him just like of any american administration.
