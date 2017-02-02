Putin-Trump Talks Show US Intends to Work With Russia 'Without Phobias'

"From the US side, there was perceived an intent to work in a businesslike manner, without phobias, in the interests of both sides," Georgiy Borisenko, head of the ministry's North America department, told lawmakers in the Russian upper house of parliament.
Borisenko characterized the phone talks as "very deep on the scope of subjects and, importantly, constructive and warm."
The diplomat noted at the Council of the Federation roundtable that a similar attitude "is already noticeable in contacts with Trump's staff."
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I don't mean to seem hard to please, but peace with Russia will mean NOTHING if Trump keeps pumping hostility with Iran on behalf of Israel and Saudi Arabia in Yemen and Syria and Iran. Or if Trump continues the same hostile foreign policy with North Korea or supporting the Kiev junta in Ukraine. The US can't keep chasing what is profitable without causing a major war eventually. Peace should be for everyone. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete If Trump wants to move forward with Russia he has to pull completely out of Ukraine. Let Ukraine fight its own battles and let the EU get involved financially and militarily instead. There could be tension when it comes to Iran and trump and rightly so. Obama should have never given Iran the 150 billion. Now trump wants it back. One way or another. So trump will have to keep Putin in the loop regarding Iran and if trump does not get involved militarily with Iran but puts sanctions on them then I think Putin will step aside. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump is just another yankee nutter. Russia should beware of him just like of any american administration.
