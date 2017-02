MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 17, May presented 12 points of her Brexit plan. She underlined she wanted the United Kingdom outside of the EU single market and partially out of the customs union, but expressed hope the country and the bloc would manage to agree on zero tariffs and continue to cooperate in certain areas.

"I can inform … the House that white paper will be published tomorrow," UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, speaking in the House of Commons.

On January 24, the UK Supreme Court ruled that an act of parliament was required for the United Kingdom to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to leave the European Union.

