05:00 GMT +302 February 2017
    US President Donald Trump

    US Senator Says Trump Will Hold Iran Accountable for Its 'Illicit Behavior'

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Politics
    510211

    President Donald Trump's official warning to Iran concerning its latest ballistic missile test demonstrates his determination to hold Tehran liable for its provocative actions, US Senator Bob Corker said in a press release after meeting with White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The announcement Flynn told reporters the United States has issued a warning to Iran after the country conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test over the weekend.

    "I am very encouraged by the seriousness with which President Trump is approaching the full range of threats Iran poses to American interests," Corker stated in release on Wednesday. "It is clear that Iran will no longer be given a pass and will be held accountable for its illicit behavior."

    A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ farsnews.com
    Iranian Ballistic Missile Test not Violation of Nuclear Deal, but a 'Gift for Anti-Iranian Propaganda'
    Earlier on Wednesday, Flynn told reporters the United States has issued a warning to Iran after the country conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test over the weekend.

    Flynn emphasized Iran conducted the launch in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Tehran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

    In 2015, the UN resolution 2231 was agreed on by Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, and provided for the lifting of UN sanctions against Iran.

      jas
      More true is that Corker and others will be held accountable for constantly putting Israeli interests before the voters Corker is sworn to protect and serve.
      jas
      This is the one issue that can ruin the GOP forever. If they screw this up, I'll never vote for a Republican again. Get out of the Persian Gulf. Stop provoking Iran with constant "drills' near it's shores. Stop talking about being Christian and start acting like it!!!
      dvdgrg09
      Trump was paying respects to US dead at the time of the announcement it seems. Flynn's statement says the "Trump administration" condemns Iran, and repeats only that Trump in person has criticized Obama administration agreements. Have to wonder whether Trump was even aware of Flynn's statement. And whether Flynn is a little unstable. If it is not just him, crazies be popping up all over.
