US Senator Says Trump Will Hold Iran Accountable for Its 'Illicit Behavior'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The announcement Flynn told reporters the United States has issued a warning to Iran after the country conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test over the weekend.

"I am very encouraged by the seriousness with which President Trump is approaching the full range of threats Iran poses to American interests," Corker stated in release on Wednesday. "It is clear that Iran will no longer be given a pass and will be held accountable for its illicit behavior."

Flynn emphasized Iran conducted the launch in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Tehran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

In 2015, the UN resolution 2231 was agreed on by Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, and provided for the lifting of UN sanctions against Iran.