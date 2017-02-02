Feared of Moscow's 'Overreaction', NATO Halts Talks on Missile Defense With Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the newspaper, NATO diplomats are currently discussing ways to broaden dialogue with Russia, as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed willingness to build better relations with Moscow.
"There is some political sensitivity in the engagement of Ukraine because obviously that could fuel an overreaction by the Russians," a NATO diplomat told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.
Several diplomats told the newspaper that a "cautious approach" to the issue of discussing missile defense with Ukraine could prevent NATO-Russia relations from deteriorating further.
Practical cooperation between NATO and Russia was suspended in 2014, when the West accused Russia of being involved in the internal conflict in Ukraine and did not recognize the rejoining of Crimea with Russia, even though an overwhelming majority of the peninsula residents voted in favor of reunification in a referendum.
Despite the suspension of practical cooperation, the NATO-Russia Council (NRC), a platform for consultations on security issues and direct cooperation in various spheres, has held several meetings.
Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns over the recent build-up of NATO presence along its borders.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Interesting. When Sputnik wants to promote a certain article, we get all the background facts of who they are interviewing. When it comes to other articles, like this one, we have no idea who the "diplomat", for example, is. I have come to the conclusion that without a proper name, it is to be treated as if it were gossip/ Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That is a step in the right direction, to actually want to avoid further deterioration of this relationship with Russia. Hopefully this will be a trend. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Placing First Strike Missile Defence Systems, in a Non-NATO nation, on Russia's borders? Really? There excuse is there is a New President in town and he might want to be friends with Russia. Like heck NATO. Ukraine is a non-NATO nation, so why would you wish to place First Strike Missile Defence Systems on her border with Russia? Whilst having no idea that Ukraine and Russia have not ratified their borders, in accordance with international law. Which is one of the reasons that NATO cannot set up base in Ukraine.
For some reason, I have no faith in the article and as Marcanhalt states, there are no named people. No doubt, another article, sadly purchased via an US PR News Agency, that sell tittle tattle, rather than factual reports by professional journalists.