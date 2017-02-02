Feared of Moscow's 'Overreaction', NATO Halts Talks on Missile Defense With Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the newspaper, NATO diplomats are currently discussing ways to broaden dialogue with Russia, as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed willingness to build better relations with Moscow.

"There is some political sensitivity in the engagement of Ukraine because obviously that could fuel an overreaction by the Russians," a NATO diplomat told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Several diplomats told the newspaper that a "cautious approach" to the issue of discussing missile defense with Ukraine could prevent NATO-Russia relations from deteriorating further.

However, one NATO source told The Wall Street Journal that the suspension of the planned discussions does not mean that future talks with Ukraine on the issue have been completely scrapped.

Practical cooperation between NATO and Russia was suspended in 2014, when the West accused Russia of being involved in the internal conflict in Ukraine and did not recognize the rejoining of Crimea with Russia, even though an overwhelming majority of the peninsula residents voted in favor of reunification in a referendum.

Despite the suspension of practical cooperation, the NATO-Russia Council (NRC), a platform for consultations on security issues and direct cooperation in various spheres, has held several meetings.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns over the recent build-up of NATO presence along its borders.