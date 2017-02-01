Syrian Armed Opposition to Attend Peace Talks on Condition of Power Transfer

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki UN Secretary-General Comments on Trump Proposal for Safe Zones in Syria

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva will be held on February 20.

The opposition factions so far have struggled to form joint delegation to attend the talks.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he would select the delegates for Geneva talks himself if a united Syrian opposition delegation is not formed by February 8.

"No invitation to peace talks could be accepted if their outcome is not aimed at the full transition of power to an interim government," the opposition said in its Twitter blog.