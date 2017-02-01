Register
00:27 GMT +302 February 2017
    Mohammad Alloush (C), the head of the Syrian opposition delegation, attends Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.

    Syrian Armed Opposition to Attend Peace Talks on Condition of Power Transfer

    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    The Syrian armed opposition announced on Wednesday it would not accept an invitation for intra-Syrian peace talks unless they would result in a full transfer of power to a transitional governing body in the war-torn country.

    A general view shows rising smoke after strikes on Aleppo city, Syria December 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    UN Secretary-General Comments on Trump Proposal for Safe Zones in Syria
    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva will be held on February 20.

    The opposition factions so far have struggled to form joint delegation to attend the talks.

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he would select the delegates for Geneva talks himself if a united Syrian opposition delegation is not formed by February 8.

    "No invitation to peace talks could be accepted if their outcome is not aimed at the full transition of power to an interim government," the opposition said in its Twitter blog.

      dc801
      thats completely out of the questions considering Assad is winning the war and has Iran and Russia backing him. Trump is not Obama and will not be supporting them. Erodgan is reversing course slowly but surely as well
