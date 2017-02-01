Syrian Armed Opposition to Attend Peace Talks on Condition of Power Transfer

The opposition factions so far have struggled to form joint delegation to attend the talks.
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he would select the delegates for Geneva talks himself if a united Syrian opposition delegation is not formed by February 8.
"No invitation to peace talks could be accepted if their outcome is not aimed at the full transition of power to an interim government," the opposition said in its Twitter blog.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete thats completely out of the questions considering Assad is winning the war and has Iran and Russia backing him. Trump is not Obama and will not be supporting them. Erodgan is reversing course slowly but surely as well
dc801