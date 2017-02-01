Register
    Calls for More Details on Brexit Process Aim to 'Delay' UK Withdrawal From EU

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Requests from some members of the UK parliament for the government to provide more detailed information on Brexit process in order to vote in favor of the Brexit Bill are aimed at delaying the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, European Parliament member from the UKIP Gerard Batten told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK government would publish the white paper on its plans regarding leaving the European Union on Thursday.

    "The Referendum result means leaving the EU. All the calls for more details is just a way of trying to delay and reverse the decision of the Referendum," Batten said.

    Batten added he was currently writing the UKIP EU Exit Plan which will be published shortly and is expected to outline how the United Kingdom can leave the European Union quickly and with minimal damage.

    "I think it likely that the Bill will be passed by a majority, but we will have to wait and see," Batten added.

    A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    UK Gov't Gave Enough Info to Parliamentarians to Vote for Brexit Bill – Lawmaker
    Around 100 members of the parliament mostly representing the Labour Party and the Scottish National Party (SNP) declared a vote against the Brexit Bill today.

    The SNP’s Brexit spokesman, Stephen Gethins, stressed the oddity of the government's plan to publish its white paper on Brexit process after the parliamentary vote on whether to make the UK withdrawal from the European Union possible. His words were re-echoed by Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union from the Labour Party Keir Starmer who has said that Labour members of parliament have repeatedly called for the government to publish a plan for Brexit before Article 50 is triggered.

    Debates on the Brexit Bill are taking place in the House of Commons of the UK parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday. The members of parliament are to vote at 7 p.m. on Wednesday whether to adopt the bill, submitted on January 24 by UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, that would enable the UK government to start the Brexit process by the end of March, triggering the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

