21:25 GMT +301 February 2017
    The eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are escorted by police officers as they arrive at the Supreme Court in Athens, Greece, January 26, 2017

    Ankara May Raise Coup Suspects’ Transfer Issue During Merkel’s Visit Lawmaker

    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Ankara may raise the issue of extradition from Germany of 40 Turkish officers who are wanted in their home country on accusations of being involved in the July thwarted coup, during German Chancellor’s Angela Merkel’s visit to Turkey, Kasim Gulpinar, the ruling Justice and Development (AKP) party member, told Sputnik Wednesday.

    Greek Parties Support Supreme Court Decision to Refuse Soldiers Extradition
    ANKARA (Sputnik) — He suggested that the question of their extradition to the Turkish authorities would be therefore discussed once again.

    "Tensions in relations with Greece directly concern an issue relevant for Turkish-German relations. I mean Greece’s decision not to extradite Turkish officers involved in the coup attempt. I think that this issue will be raised during the upcoming visit of Merkel as a similar situation takes place in Germany, where 40 Turkish NATO officers, charged over treason in Turkey, have requested asylum," Gulpinar said.

    The Greek Supreme Court decided on January 26 that eight officers, who flew to Greece by a helicopter on July 16, cannot expect a fair trial in Turkey and therefore released them from custody with permission to travel freely within the Greek borders.

    On July 15, 2016, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey. Ankara accused Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who has been living in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers of playing a key role in the coup. Since July, Turkey has arrested hundreds of military personnel, activists and journalists on suspicion of links with Gulen.

