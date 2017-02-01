If Syrian Opposition Groups 'Echo What Assad Wants', They Are His Backers - HNC

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Saudi-Backed Syrian Opposition Schools UN Envoy De Mistura Over 'Intervention'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he would select the delegates for Geneva talks himself if a united Syrian opposition delegation is not formed by February 8.

"The HNC is not against forming the delegation in the right time with the right people and for the right talks. Those who were in the talks — part of Astana and part of Geneva – should be included. … Anyone believing in Geneva Communique that talks about a political transition [of 30 June 2012] is welcome," Aridi said.

He added that if some members of opposition factions are "echoing what Assad regime wants," then they are "the backers of Assad regime delegation."

The HNC is going to have an internal meeting in several days to change the composition of its own representation at the upcoming Geneva talks, Aridi noted.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman of the Syria's Tomorrow Movement told Sputnik that differing visions on the future of Syria among the opposition parties make it extremely difficult to form a unified front, adding that the group opposes the "official" opposition's activities, namely "lenience" toward al-Nusra Front terrorist group, "which is unacceptable."

Last week, members of various factions of the Syrian opposition met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and discussed among other issues the possibility to form a single delegation for Geneva.

Intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva have been postponed until February 20 from the beginning of the months, upon the request of Staffan de Mistura to the Security Council.