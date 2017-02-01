Cairo, Moscow, HNC Platforms Should Be 'Basis' of Joint Opposition Delegation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he would select the delegates for Geneva talks himself if a united Syrian opposition delegation is not formed by February 8.

"Special UN Envoy de Mistura can always try as a mediator and suggest one delegation, if he manages to find a formula where the 3 major platforms (Cairo / Moscow /HNC) are represented without exclusion and on the basis of implementing UNSCR 2254," Makdissi said.

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Saudi-Backed Syrian Opposition Schools UN Envoy De Mistura Over 'Intervention'

If various factions fail to form a joint delegation, de Mistura would have to use his right under the UN Security Council resolution 2254 to select members of delegation in order to make sure that it can be as inclusive as possible, he explained.

"I personally welcome having full and balanced representation on the above mentioned negotiation basis," the leader of the Cairo group added.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman of the Syria's Tomorrow Movement told Sputnik that differing visions on the future of Syria among the opposition parties make it extremely difficult to form a unified front, adding that the group opposes the "official" opposition's activities, namely "lenience" toward al-Nusra Front terrorist group, "which is unacceptable."

Last week, representatives of various factions of the Syrian opposition met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and discussed among other issues the possibility of forming a single delegation for the upcoming round of Geneva talks.

Saudi-backed HNC has been the main opponent to the idea of forging a joint delegation, insisting on its exclusive right to represent the Syrian opposition movement.

HNC chief coordinator Riyad Hijab did not attend the meeting in Moscow, though he had received a personal invitation.

Intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva have been postponed until February 20 from the beginning of the months, upon the request of de Mistura to the Security Council.