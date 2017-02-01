Theresa May Against Preventing Trump From Making State Visit to UK

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Friday, May held a meeting with Trump , during which she invited US president on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit Britain later this year.

Later in the day, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," suspending entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, banning all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocking all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

The decree triggered sharp criticism not only in the United States but throughout the world, including in Britain.

"The right honorable gentleman’s foreign policy is to object to and insult the democratically elected head of state of our most important ally," May said in the UK Parliament.

She also criticized her political opponent, head of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, who called for revoking the state visit of Trump.

"Let's just see what he would have achieved… would he have been able to protect British citizens from the impact of the executive order? No! Would he have been able to lay the foundation of the trade deal? No! Would he have got a 100% commitment to NATO? No! He can lead a protest, I'm leading a country," May said.